Intel’s Core i7-12700KF Reduced to a New Low of $321: Real Deals

It's that time of year when we anticipate the release of the next generation of PC tech, and also a great time to start picking up some deals. Yesterday we had a great deal on AMDs 5800X3D (opens in new tab), and today Intel's Core i7-12700KF is down to a low of $321 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. You can see our review of the Core i7-12700K (opens in new tab) and learn why this chip also received our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Go big on a gaming screen with this Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch QHD monitor for $479 (opens in new tab). With a high 165Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution and IPS panel, this monitor is a good monitor for gaming in style — especially with its large 32-inch screen.

Keep your CPU cool for less with this deal on Corsairs iCue H115i RGB Pro XT 280mm all-in-one (AIO) cooler that's dow to $95 (opens in new tab). With RGB fans to provide that gamer aesthetic, this cooler can also be used with an LGA 1700 socket if you purchase an extra bracket from Corsair.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $465, now $321 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight performance-cores and four efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch QHD Monitor: was $649, now $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This large 32-Inch monitor from Corsair has a crystal clear 2560 x 1440 resolution on its IPS panel, with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it a fantastic monitor for gaming, especially esports related titles. With a thin bezel design and 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space, the Xeneon can make a great addition to any gaming setup.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCue H115i RGB Pro XT 280mm AIO: was $139, now $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With two 140 mm Corsair ML series magnetic Levitation PWM fans and a 280 mm radiator, this all-in-one CPU cooler from Corsair also features the ability to synchronize your fan RGB through Corsair iCue software.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $138 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9 GHz able to boost to 4.4 GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65 W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: was $99, now $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Crucial P3 Plus is a Gen 4.0 storage drive with a 1TB capacity and sequential read/write speeds of 5000MB/s. See our Crucial P3 Plus review (opens in new tab) for more information on this budget oriented drive.

