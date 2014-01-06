Lenovo's S650 Smartphone Hands-on

Earlier this week Lenovo announced its brand new S650 smartphone. We got a chance to take a look at the phone first hand today at CES Unveiled and were fairly impressed with the weight of the device, as well as the laser-etched fabric styling on the back of the phone. The phone is of slim build, felt comfortable to hold, and held up well against the Nexus 5 we had on hand.

The S650 packs a 4.7-inch qHD (960 x 540) display, so it's on the larger side, but it's still very comfortable if you're the kind of person who balks at the size of Samsung's Galaxy Note line and other phones that measure 5+ inches in size. The device runs on MediaTek's quad-core 6582 clocked to 1.3 GHz and 1 GB of RAM. Internal storage is 8 GB, expandable to 32 GB via MicroSD, and the camera is an 8-megapixel lens with auto focus and flash. The front-facing camera is a 0.3-megapixel lens. Battery is 2000 mAh.

Pricing is set at $220, but the device is not available in the U.S. In fact, the Lenovo rep we spoke to would only confirm that the device would be on sale in all countries where Lenovo currently sells its phones, and the USA isn't one of those, so we're not holding our breath for U.S. availability. We'll keep you posted, of course.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.