Lenovo Goes Thin With ThinkPad X1 Titanium, Adds X12 Detachable

At the all-virtual CES 2021, Lenovo is bringing a slew of top-end ThinkPad X1-branded notebooks. The highlight of them is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, its thinnest ThinkPad at just over 0.4 inches and, of course, a titanium coating. It will be available this month, starting at $1,899. A new X-series device, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, will start around $1,149. These new devices will use Intel's 11th Gen processors with vPro and are Intel Evo certified.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The X1 Titanium has a 13.5-inch 3:2 display (the author of this piece thinks more productivity laptops should use this aspect ratio), but its thinness makes it limited on ports, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a lock slot and a headphone jack. It has full Dolby support, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 CPU Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD Display 13.5-inch, 2K, 3:2m Touch, Dolby Vision 12.3-inch FHD IPS, 3:2, Touch 14-inch, 16:10, up to UHD HDR400 14-inch, 16:10, up to UHD HDR400 Size 11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches 11.15 x 8.01 x 0.35 inches (0.57 inches thick with keyboard) 12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches 12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches Weight 2.54 pounds 1.67 pounds, 2.42 pounds with keyboard. 2.49 pounds 3 pounds Availability January 2021 January 2021 February 2021 February 2021 Starting Price $1,899 $1,149 $1,429 $1,569

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 detachable looks a bit like a Microsoft Surface Pro, though the keyboard is all ThinkPad, down to the TrackPoint nub and backlighting. Unlike the X1 Titanium, it uses a magnesium chassis. The touchscreen supports stylus input through the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen, though the bezels around the display appear on the thick side from images. At least you get an IR camera for Windows Hello.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Both the X1 Carbon, which is one of the best Ultrabooks , and X1 Yoga are getting 16:10 displays with low blue light features and a fingerprint reader on the power button, as well as the 11th Gen vPro processors. Additionally, both will have support for Dolby Voice for better audio during both voice and video calls. The X1 Carbon will start at $1,499 and the X1 Yoga will start at $1,569, and both will launch in February.

The entire X1 line will offer "Human Presence Detection" to tell when you're in front of the computer and then unlock it with Windows Hello, as well as lock when you walk away. For IT managers deploying the devices, a new version of Lenovo Commercial Vantage is included.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new ThinkPad lineup without more docks, and new ThinkPad branded Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C docks have been announced and are coming later in the year.