LG's 32-Inch OLED Monitor Now On Sale, For $4000

Being the world's largest producer of OLED televisions, LG has never offered a PC monitor based on this technology under its own brand. Earlier this year the company announced its first take on OLED for the PC space, the 4K UltraFine 32EP950 monitor, and now you can buy it at stores such as B&H Photo. The device addresses the needs of creative professionals across both Windows and macOS and costs a whopping $4,000.

Specification wise, the LG UltraFine 32EP950 looks rather ordinary: a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 250 bits peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and an ultra-high contrast rate. While a 250 nits luminance and a refresh rate numbers may not impress a gamer, keep in mind that we are talking about an OLED display for work and it does not usually require a very high brightness. Still, being aimed at professionals, the 32EP950 has its advantages.

Historically, LG has positioned its UltraFine range for Apple's Macs, which almost always meant an exclusive support for Apple's Display-P3 color range, which was not exactly good for Windows. Therefore, perhaps a more interesting part about the LG OLED monitor is the color gamuts that the display supports. The UltraFine 32EP950 monitor supports a 99% coverage of both AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 (CIE1976) color gamuts.

Like all OLED-based monitors, the LG UltraFine 32EP950 is costly. It is priced at $4,000, which is incredibly expensive, even when compared to other OLED monitors and TVs. For example, we recently reviewed the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U, a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor that reaches up to 120 Hz and costs around $1,700, less than a third of the price for a larger size and refresh rate. However, Gigabyte's monitor is meant to compete with the best 4K gaming monitors, not professional monitors.