New AMD Radeon Driver Boosts CoD: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5

AMD today released their latest Radeon Software Adrenalin driver. Version 21.11.1 (non-WHQL) brings about specific game support and performance improvements to two major AAA releases: Call of Duty: Vanguard (launching November 5th) and Forza Horizon 5 (also releasing tomorrow). Of course, there's no other way to enter a battle zone or to drive throughout Mexico than with the best possible performance, is there?

The new driver update thus improves both stability and performance while pushing the pixels that make up these virtual worlds. While no specific performance improvements are quoted for Call of Duty: Vanguard, AMD quotes an up to 23% performance increase in Forza Horizon 5 at 4K resolution using the Extreme image quality preset (for their RX 6800 XT graphics card).

In addition to game support and performance improvements, AMD has solved graphics corruption issues for users toting Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor (set at 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate). Artifacts while on Call of Duty: Warzone's main screen have also been ironed out.

AMD has also listed known issues with this latest driver release: