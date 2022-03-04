Over 50% Off a Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: Real Deals

Today we have a massive deal travelling at warp-speeds to land in our Real Deals - the Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. With over 50% off of its usual retail price, this is the cheapest we've ever seen the G604 and matches any previous low prices - according to price-checkers like the Amazon Camelizer.

Logitech's G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse features dual connectivity between Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth and is also equipped with Logitech's Hero 21K sensor. There are 15 fully-programmable buttons, with six buttons located on the side for use in popular games genres like MOBA and MMORPG.

The G604 wireless mouse also boasts 240 hours with one AA battery whilst gaming in Lightspeed mode, and a staggering 5.5 months if using Bluetooth for normal use. See how it compares to other wireless gaming mice that we've had a look at.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £85, now £41 at Amazon

It does, however, lack removable weights, which let you adjust the mouse's heft. In exchange, though, you get a scroll wheel that can either be set in ratcheted or smooth scrolling - with the press of a button.

For the battery, you will need to use either a standard or rechargeable AA battery, although it may not be as convenient as having an internal built-in battery.

