Trending

'Quake Champions' Large-Scale Tech Test Starts May 12, Open To Everyone

By Gaming 

The closed beta for Quake Champions started over a month ago, but at the end of the week anyone can play an early version of id Software’s latest title. A “Large Scale Tech Test” and a new game mode are on their way to ensure you’ll have more than enough to do in the game.

The tech test will start on May 12 and run through May 21--the precise start and end times are still unknown. All you need to do is sign up on the game’s website, and your access is guaranteed. Unlike the closed beta sessions, which only lasted from Thursday through Sunday every week, you’ll be able to play anytime throughout the testing period.

Currently, the closed beta includes the Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Duel modes, but a fourth mode is coming for the test. It’s called Sacrifice and features two teams with four players each. Details are slim on the new mode, but it seems that teamwork is vital if you want to win the game.

The nine-day test should provide more than enough time for you to check out the different game modes and characters available so far. If you happen to find a glaring issue during the test or simply want to express your delight (or displeasure) with the game, you can also submit a post to the game’s forums. If, for some reason, you won’t be able to play during the open test, you can read about our thoughts on the game from a demo at PAX East.

NameQuake Champions
TypeFirst-person shooter
Developerid Software
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateTBD
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 08 May 2017 18:17
    Sacrifice mode sounds interesting. Too bad most players I've encountered aren't really up for teamwork as much as being the best with the highest frags/scores no matter what and everyone else can suffer at a level that won't cost them the game. (and even then, such a loss isn't their fault.)
    Reply
  • rnewton8 08 May 2017 19:46
    I've been playing the closed beta every weekend and am loving TDM. I need to try the 1v1. This game is really good, champ skills make absolutely no difference. It's more about the passive stats for each champ, and more than anything skill, good aim and movement are what matters. Feels a lot like old school quake.
    Reply
  • coolitic 08 May 2017 22:07
    Am quite skeptical about the new Quake, esp considering how bad Quake Live was, but I think I'll try it out.
    Reply
  • Demonseed1969 09 May 2017 15:30
    Good job ruining another Quake game. This game is nothing but a watered down / dumb'd down version of Quake. For those of you who haven't played this shitty game yet , you ain't missing much. The Net Code is horrendous , the game play degrades as you continue to play. The Rocket Launcher is delayed and they tried to fix it rendering you the inability to even aim/shoot quick enough. And then to add insult to injury , these idiots at id software thought it was a good idea to have variations of Armor / Health / Speed for each Champion , do you people even know what that means for game play or what this does? It significantly decreases the gap between skilled and unskilled players and does nothing to promote good game play , it essentially has turned this game into a fucking joke / spam fest where there is no skill required to play. They brought the top down and the bottom up skill-wise purposely to cater to the masses in hopes of turning this into an Esports game. When you finally do get to play, enjoy dying so fast from any weapon the second you spawn , enjoy experiencing the circumstantial & randomized game play where skill is not a factor whatsoever , enjoy spawning after dying just to have another player spawn in the same spawn point as you 1 second after you did and you get mowed down within 2 seconds in the back. Enjoy winning and losing a game not due to your merits but on the basis of circumstances. Have I mentions each Champion has a crutch ? ( Ultimate , yea I'm calling it that ) The game wouldn't be so bad if they removed these variations of Armor / Speed / Health but you will see what I speak of soon enough. Also enjoy getting bled out with all these micro-transactions. Welcome to Quake Fortress 3 or Over Quake.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 09 May 2017 15:39
    19668172 said:
    Good job ruining another Quake game. This game is nothing but a watered down / dumb'd down version of Quake. For those of you who haven't played this shitty game yet , you ain't missing much. The Net Code is horrendous , the game play degrades as you continue to play. The Rocket Launcher is delayed and they tried to fix it rendering you the inability to even aim/shoot quick enough. And then to add insult to injury , these idiots at id software thought it was a good idea to have variations of Armor / Health / Speed for each Champion , do you people even know what that means for game play or what this does? It significantly decreases the gap between skilled and unskilled players and does nothing to promote good game play , it essentially has turned this game into a fucking joke / spam fest where there is no skill required to play. They brought the top down and the bottom up skill-wise purposely to cater to the masses in hopes of turning this into an Esports game. When you finally do get to play, enjoy dying so fast from any weapon the second you spawn , enjoy experiencing the circumstantial & randomized game play where skill is not a factor whatsoever , enjoy spawning after dying just to have another player spawn in the same spawn point as you 1 second after you did and you get mowed down within 2 seconds in the back. Enjoy winning and losing a game not due to your merits but on the basis of circumstances. Have I mentions each Champion has a crutch ? ( Ultimate , yea I'm calling it that ) The game wouldn't be so bad if they removed these variations of Armor / Speed / Health but you will see what I speak of soon enough. Also enjoy getting bled out with all these micro-transactions. Welcome to Quake Fortress 3 or Over Quake.

    Perhaps this should have waited for the open beta to start (and the NDA lifted)???
    Reply