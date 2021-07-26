Get This Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for Half Price

The best gaming keyboards are, without question, mechanical. But to get good mechanical switches, you usually need to pay a hefty premium. That’s not the case with this deal.

At Amazon, Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 is now half price — taking the price down to just $69.99.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2: was $139.99, now $69.99 at Amazon

This is a spacious gaming keyboard with the RGB Razer is famous for, plus it features the company’s signature green switch for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomic durability thanks to the wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable USB port.View Deal

This keyboard's premium, compact design paired and magnetic wrist rest make for a typer that will fit perfectly into your setup and be comfortable across long gaming sessions. Plus, for gamers who want to improve their performance with macros, Razer Hypershift lets you do this with ease.

All of this comes built on a strong base of switches rated to support up to 80 million clicks and a lengthy two year warranty. At $69, this a nice deal indeed.