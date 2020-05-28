Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Gets Quadro RTX 5000 and 4K OLED Screen

(Image credit: Razer)

At the beginning of April, Razer updated its Blade 15 line with new Base and Advanced models. Today, it’s rounding out that lineup with the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition that boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. The $4,299 laptop is available today.

Specifically, the processor is the Intel Core i7-10875H, the same 8 core /16 thread processor in the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model, while the Quadro RTX 5000 uses 16GB of GDDR6 and Nvidia’s studio drivers for creative software.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Specs

CPU Intel Core i7-10875H GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition RAM 32GB DDR4-2993 (Dual-channel) Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD Display 15.6-inch, 4K OLED touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3 Ports Thunderbolt 3, SD card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI Battery 80Wh Chroma RGB Per key Windows Hello Yes

The new Blade shares ports with its gaming counterpart, the Blade 15 Advanced Model, and includes a full-sized SD card reader alongside a Thunderbolt reader, HDMI and both USB Type-C and Type-A ports. It also gets the same improved keyboard with an elongated right shift key.

But the display is different. Rather than having a 300 Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming, this model has a factory-calibrated OLED touchscreen at 4K resolution with Gorilla Glass and thin, 4.9 mm bezels.