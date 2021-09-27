Sapphire's Radeon RX 6600 Listed Weeks Ahead of Launch

Portuguese retailer PCDiga accidentally listed the yet-to-be-announced AMD Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) graphics card from Sapphire. It has since been pulled, but it was up long enough for VideoCardz to make screenshots and save pictures of the board. The expected launch date is October 13, according to Videocardz.

The board in question belongs to the Pulse family, so it has a rather modest design and cooling system. But while AMD's Radeon RX 6600 is supposed to be more or less cheap, the listing had the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6600 priced at €589.90 including VAT (about $560 without VAT). Keeping in mind that the Radeon RX 6600 XT retails for around €550~€630 ($535~$614 without taxes) in Europe, the listing seems to be somewhat inflated.

AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT is officially priced at $379, but its real-world price tends to be considerably higher. Still, we expect the official MSRP for the non-XT will be lower, possibly going head-to-head with Nvidia's (theoretically priced) $329 RTX 3060. We'll have to wait for the launch to see how the GPU actually performs.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 6600 (11310-01-20G) will use a cut-down version of AMD's Navi 23 GPU with 28 CUs and 1792 stream processors, a 32MB Infinity Cache, and a 128-bit memory interface that will be used to connect 8GB of 16 GT/s GDDR6 memory. The card will feature a dual-fan dual-slot cooling system, four display outputs (three DP 1.4, one HDMI 2.0), and one 8-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector.

The graphics card itself looks rather small, smaller than the Sapphire RX 6600 XT Pulse. The XT performed quite well in our testing, with plenty of headroom, so a cut-down design ought to be able to cope with the lower tier GPU. We don't know the exact GPU clocks yet, but it's a safe bet that they won't be any higher than the XT model. It apparently has four CUs disabled, which means its potential performance will likely be around 10% slower than the full-blown Radeon RX 6600 XT, give or take.

Check back in October and we should have a full review of the Radeon RX 6600.