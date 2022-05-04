Seagate Reveals Star Wars-Branded FireCuda External HDDs

Seagate is celebrating "May the 4th" with three Star Wars-branded external hard drives featuring Boba Fett, Grogu, and The Mandalorian. The HDDs, which are compatible with PCs and game consoles, are essentially rebadged versions of the company's FireCuda Gaming Hard Drives released last year. They're not fast, but they are reasonably priced for 2TB of storage space.

Seagate's Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drives are bus-powered external HDDs in special Boba Fett, Grogu, and The Mandalorian-themed enclosures with customizable RGB lighting. Like the other FireCuda Gaming Hard Drives, these new drives feature a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 GBps) Micro-B interface and come with an appropriate cable.

Just like other external storage solutions, Seagate Star Wars-themed external HDDs can be used to store games and various content. But there is a caveat with performance of these drives. First, virtually all of Seagate's 2.5-inch HDDs are 5400-RPM drives that are rated for up to 140 MB/s — and this is the absolute maximum speed they are capable of.

Second, Seagate's 2.5-inch HDDs with a 5400 RPM spindle speed nowadays use drive-managed shingled magnetic recording technology — with all of its peculiarities, including very slow overwriting of shingled bands (all SMR drives have both shingled and non-shingled bands) and significantly reduced performance at times when the drive moves data from non-shingled (CMR) to shingled zones. But if you're a Star Wars fan looking for a cheap 2TB external hard drive, these drives might be good enough.

These Special Edition FireCuda HDDs come with a one-year limited warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, so you can rest assured that your data will be safe even if something happens to your hardware.

Seagate's Star Wars-branded Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drives are available now on Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg for $109.