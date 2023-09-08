SignalRGB is Giving Away a Crazy 3D-Printed Starfield Gaming PC

SignalRGB, in collaboration with Intel and Skytech Gaming, is giving away a one-of-a-kind 3D printed Starfield Gaming PC that mimics the look and feel of one of Starfield's spaceship control panels. Featuring integrated RGB support with Starfield through the SignalRGB application. The system is very high-end, featuring one of the Best CPUs, the Core i7-13700K, and one of AMD's Best GPUs, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The PC features a custom 3D-printed chassis with a massive Starfield-themed control panel on the front, surrounded by metal poles reinforcing the whole chassis. The control panel features a huge display on the front for monitoring the PC's sensors, like temperatures and clock speeds. Five buttons on the side represent and react to your in-game ship's power distribution controls through RGB lighting. If power is not being sent to your ship's shields or grav drive, the corresponding SHD and GRV buttons will change color from blue to red.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: YouTube - SignalRGB) (Image credit: YouTube - SignalRGB)

At the bottom of the control panel are two modified Stream Decks housing special knobs and icons representing corresponding ship functions. To the bottom right is a pair of USB Type-A ports and a single Type-C port, as well as three big buttons for restarting and starting the PC.

The system components are housed behind the control panel in a compact Mini-ITX enclosure. Despite its compact size, two massive fans on the side (that look like 200mm fans) serve as intakes, while a third exhaust fan on the top is responsible for removing all the heat from the system.

The full system components include a Core i7 13700K Raptor Lake CPU, Radeon RX 7900 XTX RDNA 3 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, 850W SFX power supply, 280mm AIO liquid cooler, and a B750 ITX motherboard. With this set of components, the 3D-printed Starfield rig should have no trouble running Starfield at high frame rates. Our initial performance analysis found that the RX 7900 XTX achieved nearly 100FPS 1440P and over 60FPS at 4K with ultra settings.

The giveaway is live now and will be live for the next 43 days before it's closed and a winner is chosen.