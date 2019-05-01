SilverStone (Finally) Launches Lucid LD03 Mini-ITX Case

Initially teased at Computex 2018, SilverStone Technology is releasing its Lucid Series LD03…just in time for Computex 2019. An homage to its earlier FT03, the downward-facing Mini-ITX design and updraft cooling remain.

(Image credit: SilverStone)

Features include support for double-slot graphics cards up to 309mm in length, 190mm clearance for CPU air coolers and/or a bottom-mounted 120mm radiator, a side-mounted drive tray capable of holding dual 2.5” or a combination of 3.5” and 2.5” drives, vertical motherboard orientation, a bottom-mounted SFX power supply bay with extension cable, and glass panels with tool-free attachment on three sides. Front panel ports include two USB 3.0 plus headphone and mic.

(Image credit: SilverStone)

SilverStone notes that the side panels are tinted darkly enough that unlighted components will remain hidden, giving the finished build a more classic aesthetic. Showoffs are free to choose lighted components instead.

(Image credit: SilverStone)

Even though the case has been officially released, we haven’t seen any details regarding pricing or availability. We suggest that interested parties keep an eye out at their favorite sellers.