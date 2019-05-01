SilverStone (Finally) Launches Lucid LD03 Mini-ITX Case

Initially teased at Computex 2018, SilverStone Technology is releasing its Lucid Series LD03…just in time for Computex 2019. An homage to its earlier FT03, the downward-facing Mini-ITX design and updraft cooling remain.
Features include support for double-slot graphics cards up to 309mm in length, 190mm clearance for CPU air coolers and/or a bottom-mounted 120mm radiator, a side-mounted drive tray capable of holding dual 2.5” or a combination of 3.5” and 2.5” drives, vertical motherboard orientation, a bottom-mounted SFX power supply bay with extension cable, and glass panels with tool-free attachment on three sides. Front panel ports include two USB 3.0 plus headphone and mic.
SilverStone notes that the side panels are tinted darkly enough that unlighted components will remain hidden, giving the finished build a more classic aesthetic. Showoffs are free to choose lighted components instead.
Even though the case has been officially released, we haven’t seen any details regarding pricing or availability. We suggest that interested parties keep an eye out at their favorite sellers.