SilverStone Expands Its Strider Titanium PSU Line (Updated)

Update, 6/26/17, 1:25pm PT: SilverStone shared with us pricing and availability info:
Availability
- Asia – Late June
- North America – Mid July
- Europe – Late July
MSRP (North America)
- $279.99 – ST1100-TI
- $299.99 – ST1300-TI
- $359.99 – ST1500-TI
MSRP w/o VAT (Europe)
- 269.90 Euro – ST1100-TI
- 288.90 Euro – ST1300-TI
- 345.50 Euro – ST1500-TI
Original article, 6/23/17, 10:35am PT:
The cryptocurrency mining community is thriving again, so the need for super strong and highly efficient PSUs rises again. That's probably what made SilverStone expand its flagship Strider Titanium line with three new models, featuring capacities that go up to 1.5kW.
All Strider Titanium models are fully modular and have compact dimensions, with the new high-wattage PSUs reaching 18cm depth. For the 1.5kW unit a depth of only 18cm is an amazing feat, considering that the majority of similar capacity PSUs exceed 20cm length. Our only concern is whether the small depth and the overpopulated PCB will affect the output noise, since the fan has to operate at higher speeds in order to offer the desired airflow under those conditions.
For some weird reason all three new Strider units have exactly the same cable configuration. We expected the 1.5kW model to have at least ten PCIe connectors available, something that many miners would appreciate. Lastly, we strongly suspect that the OEM behind those units is Enhance Electronics. SilverStone didn't reveal a pricing scheme or when the new models will be available in the U.S.
|Line
|Strider Titanium
|New Models
|ST1100-TI, ST1300-TI, ST1500-TI
|Max. DC Output
|1100W, 1300W, 1500W
|Power Density (Watt Per Liter)
|ST1100-TI: 474 ST1300-TI: 560 ST1500-TI: 646
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Titanium
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|135mm Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes
|Connectors
|1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (550mm) 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (750mm) 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (550mm) 8 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector ("550mm" x 8) 16 x SATA connector ("600mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm" x 4) 6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector ("600mm / 150mm / 150mm" x 2) 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector (100mm)
|Max Power at +12V
|ST1100-TI: 1100 ST1300-TI: 1300 ST1500-TI: 1500
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|150 x 86 x 180mm
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|5 years
Everything else sounds good, but the warranty....
I totally agree from a Titanium level PSU. EVGA's top tier PSUs carry 10 year warranties. Ever since my Corsair TX-750 PSU crapped out after 4 years with a 3 year warranty, I only buy a minimum of a 5-year warranty PSU. My next build will include a 10-year warranty PSU. These days and it appears that into the future, you will not be needing more power over time compared to years past in builds.