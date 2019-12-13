Just in Time for Winter: Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Case Also Coming in Snow White

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The Thermaltake's S500 came on the market earlier this year, and now the vendor is announcing another version fit for the cold weather: the new white variant is called the S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition.

The PC case comes in a standard ATX layout with eight expansion slots, which can all be rotated to a layout that allows you to mount graphics cards vertically. The case supports CPU coolers up to 172mm tall, GPUs up to 400mm long and PSUs up to 220 mm.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

For cooling, the case comes with a 140mm fan for intake and a 120mm unit for exhaust at the rear, but the case also has support for heaps more fans. You can install up to two 200mm fans (or three 140mm fans) at both the front of the chassis and the top, along with the matching radiator sizes.

The case is made from SECC steel but comes with a tempered glass panel and a few high-quality plastic bits. So despite its primary material being low-cost steel, it looks (and should feel) look high-quality.

No word on pricing yet, but the standard black version of the chassis is available on Amazon for $110.