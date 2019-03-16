AMD SoC Powers Fanless Vnopn K1 Mini-PC

Chinese manufacturer Sharevdi Technology has released the company's latest AMD-powered Vnopn K1 fanless mini-PC, which is available for order at AliExpress starting with an affordable price tag of $134.

The Vnopn K1 is a mini-PC that's wrapped in an aluminum chassis and measures 157 x 107 x 25mm. The device relies on a completely passive, fanless cooling solution and lacks any moving parts. As a result, the Vnopn K1 should be dead silent when in operation. A VESA bracket is included for those who are interested in mounting the Vnopn K1 at the back of the monitor.

Being marketed as a budget mini-PC, the Vnopn K1 is powered by a mobile AMD A6-1450 SoC (system-on-chip) produced by TSMC on the foundry's 28nm production process. The 8W SoC is based on AMD's Jaguar processor microarchitecture and rocks four Temash cores operating with a 1,000MHz base clock and 1,400MHz boost clock. On the graphics side, the AMD AMD A6-1450 sports the Radeon HD 8250 integrated graphics solution codenamed Kalindi. The Radeon HD 8250 features the Graphics Core Next (GCN) 2.0 design and has 128 shading units that run between 300 and 400 MHz.

Sharevdi Technology offers the Vnopn K1 in various configurations. Memory configurations include 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB of DDR3 memory to choose from. In terms of storage, the Vnopn K1 is available with a 32GB, 64GB, 128GB or 256GB SSD. However, you can always pick up the barebones model, which retails for $134, and add the amount of memory and storage that fit your needs.

Connectivity-wise, the front panel houses two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, headphone, and microphone jacks. The rear of the Vnopn K1 holds a D-Sub port, HDMI port, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet port, and power jack. Wireless 802.11 b/g connectivity is on the table as well if you're willing to pay extra for it.

The Vnopn K1 doesn't come with an operating system. However, the mini-PC is compatible with a wide range of operating systems in the likes of Windows 7, 8, 10 and various Linux distributions.