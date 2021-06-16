WD Black SN850 SSD Sees Write Speed Drops in Chipset M.2 Slots

One of Western Digital's Black drives, the SN850, is significantly underperforming in writes speeds on X570 chipset motherboards when connecting the SSD to a chipset based M.2 slot, according to a report from ComputerBase. The company told the site it's looking into the matter.

This strange situation started out when multiple people started complaining about performance results on tech forums, but it wasn't until ComputerBase tested the SSD for themselves that the issue really became apparent.

For some reason, this handicap only seems to be affecting this particular SSD, and on the chipset lanes. If you installed this SSD directly to the CPU-controlled M.2 slot, there would be no performance penalty.

But when connected to the chipset M.2 slots, the performance is cut in half for write speeds. ComputerBase measured write speeds of 5,254 MBps for the SN850 when connected to the CPU-based M.2 slot. But when switching over to the chipset-controlled slot, performance was nearly cut in half to 3,247 MBps.

When ComputerBase tested other SSDs, performance only dropped by 10% when using the chipset lanes. Having a minor drop like this is normal since the chipset is very far away from the CPU, and there could be latency penalties that will lower performance.

But a near 50% drop in speeds is not normal at all for the SN850. Western Digital is actively looking into the matter right now, so we should know more about this situation sooner than later. We suspect the chipset is downgrading the SN850 to Gen 3.0 support, as 3200 MBps is a very common speed among Gen 3.0 SSDs.