Firm Seeks Class Action Suit Over WD’s SMR Hard Drives

Hattis & Lukacs, a class-action firm, has begun soliciting plaintiffs for a potential class-action lawsuit against hard drive maker Western Digital (WD) for not disclosing that several of its hard drives use slower, SMR technology.
We recently reported that Western Digital (WD) was shipping hard drives with SMR technology, a technology that boosts capacity but results in slower hard drives, without listing that fact in marketing materials and product specifications. Further scrutiny found that Toshiba and Seagate also engage in the practice, which obviously leaves the door open for litigation against those companies, too.
Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) involves overlapping recording tracks on a hard drive to boost capacity and reduce manufacturing costs, but it results in reduced performance in several types of workloads. For instance, ServeTheHome posted an article yesterday that outlined the performance compared to standard Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) drives, finding much slower speeds in several tasks.
Most importantly, a four-drive RAID array powered by WD Red NAS HDDs with SMR took anywhere from 13 to 16 times longer to complete a rebuild of a failed array, highlighting that SMR drives can leave data at risk for much longer than standard CMR drives. That's important because WD markets the WD Red NAS drives for RAID arrays.
WD has apologized to its customers and struck a conciliatory tone while listing all of its drives that used SMR technology without disclosure, and Toshiba and Seagate have also provided detailed lists of impacted drives.
We followed up last week about widespread reports that WD was replacing SMR drives with CMR drives for some impacted customers. At the time, the company confirmed some drives are being replaced and gave Tom's Hardware the following statement:
"Western Digital reviews customer service requests on a case-by-case basis. As with all such requests, including product replacement requests, the determination depends on a variety of factors, including the product type, the issue reported, and the applicable warranty."
That may not be enough to stop the law firm. On its plaintiff-solicitation form, Hattis & Lukacs states that "Customers are complaining that this switch has resulted in drastically slower write performance and storage failures, especially when used in RAID configurations" and invites anyone who bought one of the affected drives, which includes some WD Blue and Black drives, to submit their names.
Based in Bellevue, Washington, Hattis & Lukacs specializes in class-action, consumer law. According to its website, the firm has previously won settlements against McAfee, for auto-renewing subscriptions at a higher price, and TracFone for throttling customers with "unlimited" data.
You can find a deeper explanation about SMR technology at the bottom of this article. We've reached out to WD for comment about the pending lawsuit and will update as necessary.
I contacted WD support and they just shrugged. They said I could return them for warranty. They said they will be replaced with same drive or a used drive. (which means refurb older drive with reduced surface life) I offered to pay the difference for the Red Pro drives and again they just said that's not an option. So I was well within my 30 day window to return them, so I did.
If WD gives you the run around, you may do better to take them to small claims court. For some states the filing fee can be as low as $30 (That's the lowest I found any way). Other states will allow you to recoup the filing fee if you win. They cannot bring a lawyer, which means they have to fly out a representative to represent the company. It will likely cost them more than what the drives are worth and they will likely just escalate your case for immediate replacement with something that works.
That is correct. Seagate IronWolfs do not use SMR. This is what I exchanged my WD's for. I had no issue with those in my array. But the IronWolf reputation isn't the strongest either.
Got a pair of Seagate IronWolf drives instead.
I wouldn't mind if I was the one that screwed up, but hiding this information wasn't an accident - especially since the Red drives are aimed at NAS, and NAS is where there's a particular problem with CMR.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/sneaky-marketing-toshiba-seagate-wd-smr-drives-without-disclosure"After a bit of continued prodding, storage industry sage Chris Mellor secured statements from both Seagate and Toshiba that confirmed that those companies, too, are selling drives using the slow SMR technology without informing their customers. The latter two even use the tech in hard drives destined for desktop PCs. "
It doesn't matter if it wasn't in the IronWolf drive. Nor did I ever say it was. I don't know where you got that from. As even this article says the suit includes WD Blue and Black drives. Red was just the most in depth example of why this is bad for the consumer.
A class action lawsuit could be formed for any HDD which contained SMR without disclosure. I'm not arguing the merits of it. If a judge will allow it. If they could win. Just that it's likely some lawyers at some law firm will likely try a class action lawsuit against Seagate as well.
To be honest I don't like seagate but after what WD did maybe I will consider them in the future.
I'm switching over to 2 parity drives (one WD Pro Red) for just this reason
If the class action lawsuit for the drives ends up benefiting anyone, it will be indirectly due to the financial cost paid by the companies as well as a "maybe we should think before we do something like this again" as opposed to any direct compensation awarded to the consumers involved, since it will likely be paltry at best.