Xbox to Announce New Hardware at Gamescom (Update: Not Anymore)

Editor's Note 1:40 p.m. ET: Xbox's Larry Hryb has edited his post to suggest new "Xbox One bundles and accessories." Hryb admitted to the error on Twitter. Our original story is below.
We may see new Xbox hardware sooner than expected. Microsoft will be at Gamescom in Germany next month, and it's bringing some surprises. On Xbox Live director of programming Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's blog, he wrote that there will be "all-new Xbox hardware and accessories."
Microsoft first hinted at the next generation of Xbox devices at E3 2018. It's reportedly being developed under the codename of Scarlett, and may be a family of devices rather than just a new console. Most rumors point at a release in 2020, so it's a bit early for most details.
It's possible that the new hardware will just be new peripherals--many have been waiting for a new Xbox Elite controller--but it's also possible that it will start shedding new light on its new console at this event. We'll find out when Microsoft holds its event on August 21 at 7:30am PT.
The Xbox One first launched in November 2013, and has gone through several models, including the Xbox One S with support for 4K video playback and upscaling games from 1080p to 4K. In 2017, the Xbox One X with upgraded specs and the ability to play games in 4K, debuted. If you don't count the staggered feature launches with new hardware, that would make this generation of console for Xbox last seven years.
Perhaps even get to the point where Sony and MS are releasing a new model every year. With games in general supporting 4 year old models or newer. Newer models just getting better detail and/or framerates depending on resolution.
Perhaps the XBox One will be the last new generation. From here forward it'll just be incremental updates.
I'm not saying it will happen. It could and would make sense for selling more units.
I am pretty sure MS is just going to release or show off a shrunk down Xbox One X. I also hate the idea of them releasing a console based off of different performance levels. I 'm sorry but we see how crappy this all works out in the PC world but hey whatever I am not a console user so my vote does not matter on this.
Side note MS needs to fix the naming convention they are using with Xbox. They really screwed it up with the whole Xbox One thing. Now with the shift to have a high/low console out at the same time its way to easy to confuse people over which is which. Probably just use the car model convention to keep things straight. So Xbox "insert Year" followed by either S for low end or X for high end.
Reading these other comments has gotten me thinking though: what if they just made an upgrade to the XBox One X that used an x86 CPU and an modern AMD video card? When you consider that the hardware architecture hasn't changed much since 2013, all of the software that they've released for the XBox One should be compatible and any new software they release would be supported by old hardware.
Gears of War 7 for XBox One would be completely compatible with the next gen XBox.
Gears of War 9 for the next gen XBox would be completely compatible with the XBox One. Since this is a hypothetical next gen game, it would know what kind of hardware it was running on and modify the visual settings to accommodate it
You mean like with a laptop. Dell has a Latitude line, the 55X0, and every year the X goes up and they put a new CPU in it with some other minor hardware changes. They basically keep up with whatever the CPU vendors do.
Could work but I doubt it would be done. The hardware is specialized and not produced for anyone else but them, even though there is hardware that's similar CAPU wise this one is still specialized to Microsofts needs.
Well the XBox One X just launched and its still the most powerful console out there. I Don't see them releasing a new one since the hardware is specialized.