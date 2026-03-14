AMD's former pound-for-pound gaming champ hits its historic low again — Ryzen 7 9800X3D offers unmatched value for gamers at $429

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A respectable $50 discount on a still-very-capable gaming CPU.

Tech Deals cover featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D retail box.
(Image credit: Future)

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D might not be the best gaming CPU in the world ever since its namesake mid-cycle refresh, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, came out and snatched the crown. But the difference between them is so minor that you might as well get the Ryzen 7 9800X3D if it's cheaper, which is exactly the case right now. Amazon has the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $429.95 for a limited time, matching the chip's previous all-time historic low price.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Save 10% ($49.05)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $429.95 at Amazon

AMD's 8-core X3D beast is on sale at a great price, giving you basically the best gaming CPU in the world. Technically, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is faster, but the difference shrinks when you leave 1080p benchmarking and actually play at higher, more GPU-bound resolutions. In those situations, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is still a champ all things considered.

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One aspect of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D that's often overlooked is that, even though it's not the most value-oriented option in terms of performance per dollar, it is the most efficient. The 9800XD offers the best performance per watt of any gaming processor, including the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D. The average FPS difference between the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 7 9850X3D is also just 3%, and that's at 1080p. If you're buying this chip, you're likely running at 1440p or 4K, which will further close the delta.

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AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D also uses the AM5 platform, which AMD says will be supported for at least one more generation, so you can perform drop-in upgrades if needed. Scoring DDR5 RAM might be a challenge right now, and some get luckier than others, but at least the $50 you're saving here can be spent on one of the best CPU coolers to tame this beast. Scoring the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at just $429 also means you got it for a record-low price on Amazon, so don't wait and grab this amazing deal!

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Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.