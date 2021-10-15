Trending

Asus ProArt X570-Creator WIFI Review: Thunderbolt 4 Meets Bandwidth Galore

Designed for creators, with Thunderbolt 4, ultra-fast Ethernet/Wi-Fi and plenty of M.2 storage

Asus ProArt X570-Creator WIFI
(Image: © Asus)

Firmware

I’ve been a longtime fan of the Asus UEFI, as it’s easy to get around, has many options, and the most frequently accessed items are not buried deep within the menus. The ProArt board sports a black-and-teal theme and is easy to read. The EZ Mode provides enough information and options to be helpful, while the Advanced part of the BIOS has everything you need and more to tweak your motherboard and component settings.

Software

Asus has applications designed for various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities moving forward. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armoury Crate and the Realtek Audio application.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus TUF RTX 3070
CoolingCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 461.40
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Far Cry: New DawnUltra Preset - 1920 x 1080
F1 2020Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • _dawn_chorus_
    How is "basic appearance" in the negatives?? Obviously that is entirely subjective but imo this is a beautiful, simplistic looking motherboard. We need more motherboards on the market that look a little grown up vs the current trend of Gundam scrap parts being slapped all over everything at random angles.
    Reply
  • escksu
    _dawn_chorus_ said:
    How is "basic appearance" in the negatives?? Obviously that is entirely subjective but imo this is a beautiful, simplistic looking motherboard. We need more motherboards on the market that look a little grown up vs the current trend of Gundam scrap parts being slapped all over everything at random angles.

    ITs the price tag....It cost 429 so pple will expect it to be beter looking that 200 board.
    Reply