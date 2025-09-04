Linux Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ released with native fingerprint support – also has a new syncing sticky note system

Linux Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ was released today. This updated version of one of the most popular Linux flavors doesn’t offer a revolution, but it delivers long-term support (to 2029), and there are plenty of tweaks for comfort and polish. For example, there is now native support for fingerprint biometrics as well as welcome improvements to Sticky Notes, theming, and the software update manager.

Long term support release

Zara is a long-term support release. Support is pledged until 2029. As such, it could provide a safe haven for that old Windows 10 machine that you soon won't be able to update. Its modest system requirements of 2GB - 4GB RAM, 20GB storage, and 1024 x 768 pixels or better screen resolution shouldn’t worry even the oldest Windows 10 machines out there. And it keeps them from becoming e-waste for another four years.

(Image credit: Linux Mint)

Fingerprints by Fingwit

Before Zara, Mint users had to manually configure a third-party tool for fingerprint biometrics support. A dedicated new native XApp called Fingwit puts that behind us and offers a clean and simple-looking UI for enrolling and managing fingerprints.

With Fingwit configured and a PC with a fingerprint reader, this will be a welcome quality-of-life upgrade to many. Fingwit works with system login, dismissing the screensaver, sudo commands, and installing and running admin apps. The Mint blog notes that, depending on your home directory encryption settings, you might still need to key in your password to get past the login screen.

Other refinements

For some reason, the Mint blog leads with Zara coming with a Sticky Notes app with rounded corners. However, there’s a little more to this tale. For example, the new Sticky Notes app can be synced with an Android companion dubbed StyncyNotes, which sounds useful.

Another thing about the new Sticky Notes is that it is compatible with Wayland, the efficient and modern display server protocol designed to replace the aging X11 system. The Mint blog also highlights that there’s a revamped login screen sporting user avatars and a background blur effect.

Versatile IPTV streaming app Hypnotix also received attention in the update. Two new modes enhance this content consumption app: theater mode, and borderless mode. The updated app is also claimed to deliver improved performance, faster startup and search.

(Image credit: Linux Mint)

Zara’s Software Manager has been visually spruced up. Additionally, the Update Manager will now suggest a system reboot if any update requires one. Last and probably least, the management app’s help file now explains the difference between Flatpak and system packages.

Updating to Zara?

It is very easy to update from Mint 22 or 22.1 to 22.2 (Zara) via the built-in Update Manager. But those who need or want to start afresh can grab the appropriate ISOs from the official Mint site.

As usual, there’s the choice of three editions of Linux Mint, which is built upon the Linux Kernel version 6.14. When you’re grabbing your ISO, you will have to decide between the Cinnamon 6.4, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

