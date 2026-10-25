Windows XP debuted 25 years ago today — Microsoft's biggest launch since 95 was its first consumer OS to remove the DOS underpinnings

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Hugely popular OS would enjoy nearly 13 years of support.

Windows XP pre-retail display
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Windows XP became available at retailers for the first time on this day back in 2001. It was ushered in with Microsoft's largest and glitziest launch event since Windows 95, but the bigger news was its delivery of an OS with modern underpinnings and features. Thankfully, it lived up to the hype and would ensure nearly 13 years of favor among enthusiasts, but that might be partly due to the failure of the unloved Vista.

Microsoft Windows XP launch

(Image credit: Microsoft Windows XP launch)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • rooted
    I had a MSDN subscription back then, it was awesome getting Windows Whistler disks for testing.

    Computing was so much more interesting from the 70's to the early 2000's.
    Reply