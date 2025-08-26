AI is eating entry-level coding and customer service roles, according to a new Stanford study — junior job listings drop 13% in three years in fields vulnerable to AI

After tracking payroll data, it found 13% fewer entry-level employment opportunities over the past three years.

A new study out of Stanford University suggests that artificial intelligence tools are making it much harder for workers looking to fill entry-level positions in software development and customer service, as per Bloomberg. It noted a significant slowing in employment for younger, inexperienced workers, but found that employment prospects for more experienced workers may have actually improved.

Although a recent MIT study suggested that most businesses employing AI didn't see much of an improvement in profitability, it hasn't stopped many companies around the world from pushing to adopt it in some fashion. In some specific industries, that adoption may be harming the career prospects of those seeking entry-level positions.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    I think this deserves the pedantry as a comment: it's not "AI", but the execs that think these models are good enough to replace some humans in their respective functions. Which, let's be honest, some humans are really under current AI capabilities, which is sad to say. Still, execs pushing for AI to replace positions is not necessarily due to the merit of AI, but for experimentation or market pressure (which is often their excuse) or just to not get sued by shareholders for not "jumping on the short-term profit bandwagon".

    That's an important thing to point out because there's also reports of several AI transitions gone wrong and being reverted in several industries as well. On top of the slow down of a lot of rollouts in some spaces, including the ones mentioned in this article.

    From what I can see, AI is actually helpful in certain areas, but they most definitely won't replace anyone with more than two braincells in any particular function within a Company. Executives losing sight of what employees are good and not pushing all of the externalities to AI, that's the real story here.

    Regards.
  • LordVile
    You’re assuming that companies will stop at low end jobs and won’t just use it to replace the entire customer service department.
  • Flemkopf
    Back eight years ago when I was fresh out of school I saw one company that had about thirty openings for software engineers with 3-5 years of experience. Guess how many they had for less than that?

    Seriously, where do hiring managers assume these experienced engineers come from? If you're not willing to onboard and train the occasional newbie engineer, you're probably not willing to develop or take care of the engineers you've got and you're going to get no loyalty long-term. That loss of knowledge of your own products and process will absolutely kill you, I've seen it happen first hand.
  • Gururu
    This is going to impact mostly white and asian men who account for 80% of all entry-level programmers according to Google AI. I think Trump will help here.
  • vanadiel007
    This is why I keep telling people who work from home, to get their bodies back to work.
    AI can and will replace brain work, but not your body.
  • jg.millirem
    The physical presence of your body is unimportant for many kinds of work, including development and customer service. This was verified through several years of COVID - we’ve hashed this out already. Your little dictum here is just reinforcement for the C suiters and the managers clinging to old business “wisdom”.
  • Notton
    Government 2015: Coal miners, learn to code
    Government 2025: Sucks to be you
  • jg.millirem
    Tech capitalism wants young workers who have spent high school and even grade school living and breathing code. It’s a really sick system.
  • coolitic
    Which said young people should be doing, at least starting from high-school.

    Take interest in your craft; don't just go into it because "it's a good career".
  • Why_Me
    Karma
