Bank of America sued over not paying workers for PC boot up time in proposed class action lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges hourly workers weren’t paid for computer start-up tasks required before clocking in.

Bank of America is facing a proposed class and collective action lawsuit that accuses the company of failing to pay hundreds of hourly workers for time spent booting their computers, logging in, and launching required software before officially starting their shifts.

The complaint, filed by former employee Tava Martin, focuses on a routine familiar to many in the modern workplace: unlocking encrypted drives, signing in through multi-factor authentication, connecting to a VPN, and launching business-critical applications. According to the filing, these tasks could take up to 30 minutes each day and were required before employees could access the company’s timekeeping system to clock in.

