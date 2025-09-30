New York firm faces China investigation over $17M advanced trading hardware smuggling — accused of installing customized processors and networking hardware at Shanghai Futures Exchange

HFT servers going to Plaid is a big no-no for the Shanghai Futures Exchange

The skyline of Shanghai&#039;s financial district
(Image credit: Getty Images - Qi Yang)

Tower Research Capital, a New York-based high-frequency trading (HFT) firm, is under fire by Chinese authorities for allegedly smuggling high-tech hardware into the country for the purpose of using it in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The report comes by way of Financial Times, which notes the Chinese customs authorities are determining whether Tower installed illicit "customized processors and networking hardware" that didn't match its customs declaration.

Tower allegedly brought in $17 million worth of hardware into the country. Although the hardware hasn't been seized, the authority handling the case has instructed Tower not to remove any of it from the SHFE server room until the investigation is concluded. Should the allegations ring true, Tower could face "significant fines" and even criminal charges.

