IBM spins off America's first quantum chip foundry with $2 billion in federal and private funding — newly-minted 'Anderon' foundry to offer 300mm quantum wafer fab and manufacturing services

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IBM and eight other quantum companies will split the largest U.S. government quantum investment to date

IBM Wafer with Anderon lettering below
(Image credit: IBM)

IBM has announced that it will create Anderon, a standalone company and America's first pure-play quantum chip foundry, backed by a proposed $1 billion CHIPS Act R&D award from the U.S. Department of Commerce and a matching $1 billion cash investment from IBM itself.

Headquartered in Albany, New York, Anderon will operate a 300mm quantum wafer fab and offer its manufacturing services to competing quantum hardware vendors. The deal was the centerpiece of a broader $2.013 billion federal quantum portfolio split across nine companies, the largest single quantum R&D commitment in U.S. history.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 