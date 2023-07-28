GPUs

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about GPUs

Radeon RX 7900 GRE

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Launches at $649

By Mark Tyson published

AMD has made the Radeon RX 7900 GRE official, and the ChinaJoy launched GPU should be available soon at around $649.

AMD

AMD Radeon Pro W7600 Specs Leak

By Anton Shilov published

AMD's entry-level Radeon Pro W7600 is coming closer.

Huawei

Huawei's Breakthrough 7nm Chips Projected at 50% Yield: Report

By Anton Shilov published

Huawei may overcome U.S. curbs with Chinese technologies.

GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Nvidia Reportedly Cancels RTX 4090 Ti, Plans 512-bit Bus Next-Gen Flagship

By Francisco Pires published

Axing the mid-cycle refresh

Thermalright

Thermalright Quietly Launches New Heilos Thermal Pads

By Anton Shilov published

Thermalright unveils Heilos thermal pads for AMD's AM5 and Intel's LGA1700 processors.

232 Layer NAND

China Restrictions Lead Pentagon to Issue Gallium Recovery Contracts

By Anton Shilov published

After China imposed new export rules on rare metals, Pentagon plans to source gallium from American or Canadian suppliers.

Micron

Micron Preps 32Gb DDR5 Chips, Opens Door to 1TB Modules

By Anton Shilov published

Micron readies 32GB DDR5 ICs, 128GB+ RDIMMs in 1H 2024.

Remnant 2

Remnant II Devs Designed Game With DLSS/FSR 'Upscaling In Mind'

By Aaron Klotz published

Early benchmarks confirm that the game requires an RTX 3080 12GB to hit 60 fps at 1080p Ultra

ASRock ARC A770 Phantom Gaming

ASRock's 16GB Arc A770 Phantom Gaming GPU is Real

By Francisco Pires published

ASRock has officially announced that a 16 GB version of Intel's Arc A770 under its Phantom Gaming marketing brand.

Nvidia GeForce game ready driver update

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Shortage Unfolds in China: Reports

By Anton Shilov published

Media reports suggest that Nvidia deliberately reduced supply of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards to avoid price slashing.

Stock image of chips being made by a machine.

Rapidus: We Want to Serve TSMC's Customers, But We Won't Be Like TSMC

By Anton Shilov published

Rapidus is looking for select global partners requiring leading-edge fabrication technologies, but it does not plan to become TSMC and serve hundreds of customers.

TSMC

TSMC Plans $2.87 Billion Packaging Fab as German Fab Decision Looms

By Anton Shilov published

TSMC confirms plans for a yet another massive advanced chip packaging facility in Taiwan and is expected to formally announce its fab in Germany in the coming weeks.

Intel

Homegrown Japanese 2nm Chips to Cost 10x More Than Japan's Mainstream Chips: Rapidus

By Anton Shilov published

Japan's Rapidus estimates that leading-edge chips will cost 10 times more than today's mainstream chips made in Japan.

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition 16GB GPU Reportedly Launches On July 28

By Zhiye Liu published

Hardware leaker claims that Sapphire's Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE with 16GB of VRAM will come out soon.

Intel

Germany to Pour $22 Billion into Chip Production: Intel, TSMC to Benefit

By Anton Shilov published

Germany to spend $22 billion on helping Intel, TSMC, others to build or expand chip production facilities.

MSI

MSI RTX 4090 With Blower Cooling System Listed by Chinese Retailer

By Anton Shilov published

MSI's quietly launches GeForce RTX 4090 Aero S 24G with blower cooling system.

Sapphire

AMD's China-Only Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB Debuts: Navi 31 with Cut-Down Memory

By Anton Shilov published

AMD's Radeon RX 79000 GRE comes with 16GB of memory and a cut-down memory interface.

Portal: Prelude RTX

Portal: Prelude RTX Loads 50% Faster Thanks to RTX IO GPU Decompression

By Aaron Klotz published

Digital Foundry reviewed RTX IO's GPU decompression in Portal: Prelude RTX and found it was able to reduce load times by roughly 50%.

Intel Arc

Intel's Never-Released Arc A580 Purportedly Gets Benchmarked

By Anton Shilov published

Intel's supposed Arc A580 graphics card gets tested in a cross-platform benchmark.

Asus

Asus Readies New ROG Evangelion Collection: Asuka Strikes

By Anton Shilov published

Asustek's ROG Evangelion Collection includes everything you need to build a PC.

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: