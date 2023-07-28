AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Launches at $649
AMD has made the Radeon RX 7900 GRE official, and the ChinaJoy launched GPU should be available soon at around $649.
Huawei may overcome U.S. curbs with Chinese technologies.
Axing the mid-cycle refresh
Thermalright unveils Heilos thermal pads for AMD's AM5 and Intel's LGA1700 processors.
After China imposed new export rules on rare metals, Pentagon plans to source gallium from American or Canadian suppliers.
Micron readies 32GB DDR5 ICs, 128GB+ RDIMMs in 1H 2024.
Early benchmarks confirm that the game requires an RTX 3080 12GB to hit 60 fps at 1080p Ultra
ASRock has officially announced that a 16 GB version of Intel's Arc A770 under its Phantom Gaming marketing brand.
Media reports suggest that Nvidia deliberately reduced supply of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards to avoid price slashing.
Rapidus is looking for select global partners requiring leading-edge fabrication technologies, but it does not plan to become TSMC and serve hundreds of customers.
TSMC confirms plans for a yet another massive advanced chip packaging facility in Taiwan and is expected to formally announce its fab in Germany in the coming weeks.
Japan's Rapidus estimates that leading-edge chips will cost 10 times more than today's mainstream chips made in Japan.
Hardware leaker claims that Sapphire's Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE with 16GB of VRAM will come out soon.
Germany to spend $22 billion on helping Intel, TSMC, others to build or expand chip production facilities.
MSI's quietly launches GeForce RTX 4090 Aero S 24G with blower cooling system.
AMD's Radeon RX 79000 GRE comes with 16GB of memory and a cut-down memory interface.
Digital Foundry reviewed RTX IO's GPU decompression in Portal: Prelude RTX and found it was able to reduce load times by roughly 50%.
Intel's supposed Arc A580 graphics card gets tested in a cross-platform benchmark.
Asustek's ROG Evangelion Collection includes everything you need to build a PC.