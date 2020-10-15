Get 32GB of G.Skill's Ripjaws V Series RAM for Just $99 at Newegg

Adding the best RAM to your PC is a little bit easier thanks to this Prime Day deal. As of right now, you can pick up 32GB of the G.Skill Ripjaws V Series RAM, separated into two 16GB DIMMS, for just $99 at Newegg.

These modules are DDR4 and can operate as fast as 3200MHz. They have a timing of 16-16-16-36 and a voltage of 1.35V.

The kit comes with two 288-pin 16GB modules. Each stick stands only 42mm tall when inserted, so you have plenty of extra room for additional hardware.