Tom's Guide: 40 Free and Useful Android Apps

Smartphones and tablets aren't cheap. Whether you get them subsidized through your carrier or pay for them upfront, they're pricey pieces of equipment. Having spent all that money on your new toy, chances are you're looking for some top-notch free apps to help populate your device without breaking the bank even more than you already have. Check out Tom's Guide's '40 Free and Useful Android Apps' for some of our top recommendations!

The majority of the thousands of apps available on Google Play, the online catalog of software for Google's smartphone and tablet platform, are free. The true challenge is sorting the gold from the dross. Here's a list of 40 apps we've tried and loved. Hopefully you will too, especially since they'll cost you absolutely nothing to acquire.40 Free and Useful Android Apps