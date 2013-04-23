Axiomtek Launches eBOX730-860 Fanless Embedded System

The Axiomtek eBOX730-860-FL features an IP40 Aluminum extrusion and steel enclosure with an impressive range of environment tolerances including a 3 Grms vibration endurance (with a CFast storage) and the ability to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 70°C andhumidity levels of 10 percent to 90 percent.

The system includes eight isolated DI/DO and COM ports (RS-232/422/485), four USB 2.0 connectors, two USB 3.0 connectors, two 10/100/1,000 Mbps Ethernet ports, two SMA-type connectors for an antenna, two DisplayPort connectors, DVI-D and HD Audio ports.

The eBOX730-830-FL is based on the Intel QM67 chipset and has support for up to 16 GB of DDR3-1066/ 1,333 RAMvia two SODIMMs, 2 PCIe Mini Card slots, a 2.5” SATA drive and one of the following three processors:

eBOX730-860-FL-2610UE-DC: Intel Core i7-2610UE @ 2.4 GHz

eBOX730-860-FL-2340UE-DC: Intel Core i3-2340UE @ 1.3 GHz

eBOX730-860-FL-B810E-DC: Intel Celeron B810CE @ 1.6 GHz

The Axiomtek eBOX730-830-FL will be available “later this month” and will come standard with a wall mount bracket.