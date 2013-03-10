Following on from its earlier teaser, Enermax has unveiled its new fanless 650W PSU that is 80 Plus Platinum-compliant and offers 94 percent efficiency. In addition to its silent design, the unit includes fully modular cabling, DC to DC switching and four 6+2 pin PCIe connectors that will support 2-way SLI / CrossfireX.
Enermax Reveals A Fanless 650W PSU
Passive cooling?
I think my room noise is more loud than it.
With that in mind, what's the point of a fanless PSU?
Are there really people having sound issues with their psus?
Also don't use the fan if the thermal load is below a certain point.
Best of both.
Completely fanless PSU makes me think about how much the heat will degrade those parts over time (even if they are extremely high quality components too much heat will lower the lifespan of any of them) and worry about if for those people, like me, that live in a hot place (completely at the middle of the eath where we have 2 seasons, Hot and HOLYMOTHEROFGOD THE AIR BURNS ) these kind of PSU are actually relevant :/
Semi Passive has big problems , if your power usage is in the "critical" area where the PSU starts up the fan , it will switch on/off like crazy and very annoying.
I prefer it to be user controllable ... that is , if it happens , the user can turn off the semi passive controller.
With such high efficiency (assuming real-world efficiency is as good as its certification claims) and what is probably a pretty good cooler for it to be passive, I doubt that even hot areas in the tropics would cause temp issues.