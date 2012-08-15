Final Fantasy 7 PC Now Available for Download

Last week, Square Enix accidentally let the HD re-release of Final Fantasy VII for PC slip on the official website for $12.70. Many purchased and downloaded the re-release and found that they were locked out of the game due to Secu-ROM. Square Enix quickly refunded all sales and promised the angry customers who had already purchased the game a free copy for the mistake. Even with the slip-up, Square Enix didn't give an official release date.

Still, there'd be no reason for Square Enix to be "testing" uploading Final Fantasy VII for PC onto the website unless the game wasn't far from launch… and that seems to be the case as Final Fantasy VII has officially launched for both Europe and the U.S.

As the company mentioned in the initial announcement of the re-release, Final Fantasy VII for PC will only be available in the Square Enix store.

Final Fantasy VII for PC will not be $12.70 as was originally priced when the game launched in error, but $9.99.