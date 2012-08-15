Trending

Final Fantasy 7 PC Now Available for Download

Final Fantasy 7 for PC is now out!

Last week, Square Enix accidentally let the HD re-release of Final Fantasy VII for PC slip on the official website for $12.70. Many purchased and downloaded the re-release and found that they were locked out of the game due to Secu-ROM. Square Enix quickly refunded all sales and promised the angry customers who had already purchased the game a free copy for the mistake. Even with the slip-up, Square Enix didn't give an official release date.

Still, there'd be no reason for Square Enix to be "testing" uploading Final Fantasy VII for PC onto the website unless the game wasn't far from launch… and that seems to be the case as Final Fantasy VII has officially launched for both Europe and the U.S.

As the company mentioned in the initial announcement of the re-release, Final Fantasy VII for PC will only be available in the Square Enix store.

Final Fantasy VII for PC will not be $12.70 as was originally priced when the game launched in error, but $9.99.

67 Comments
  • cobot 15 August 2012 14:46
    WOHOO, prepare to die, emerald weapon - I want your master materia!!!
  • darkavenger123 15 August 2012 14:53
    I still don't get it...FF7 was on the PC eons ago...unless this is a HD remake, i don't see the point.
  • jamesedgeuk2000 15 August 2012 14:55
    Welcome everybody to 1998!
  • Pennanen 15 August 2012 14:57
    Casual action games for casual people and no its not rpg.
  • 15 August 2012 14:58
    Too bad it'll still suck like it did back in 1998
  • ojas 15 August 2012 15:50
    jamesedgeuk2000Welcome everybody to 1998!Good, that means FreeSpace 2 releases next year! ;)
  • Luay 15 August 2012 15:59
    Still waiting for the FFIV & VI 3D remake. These two games are the only memorable ones that came out of Squaresoft.
  • master_chen 15 August 2012 16:08
    jamesedgeuk2000Welcome everybody to 1998!
    jamesedgeuk20001998I have a facepalm the size of a Mako Crater right now...
    God dammit, newfags..god damn you...>:\
  • pharoahhalfdead 15 August 2012 16:34
    Before I jump and buy it, I'll wait and read some reviews to see if it really has been updated. I'm worried about the cloud save that Square Enix is talking about, bcuz if that is the only way to save it, then I'm not buying it.
  • rantoc 15 August 2012 17:17
    ojasGood, that means FreeSpace 2 releases next year!
    Sadly i doubt it, the studios are busy making CoD 25 and milking the other franchises. When those franchises die we might see something more creative than the 95% overly streamlined games we see today.
