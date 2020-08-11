Nvidia Hosting GeForce Announcement on Sept 1, Likely Ampere, RTX 3080

Nvidia will host an online GeForce-focused event on September 1, the company announced today. CEO Jensen Huang will lead the broadcast at 9 a.m. Pacific / 12 p.m. ET. The company says it will "highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics," so it's likely to focus on consumer-facing Ampere GPUs, likely the RTX 3000 series.



Yesterday, Nvidia announced a 21-day "ultimate countdown," leading many, including us, to believe that an event would take place on August 31, which would be 21 years exactly from the launch of the Nvidia GeForce 256.



But a clock on a new event page also matches the September 1 date. It includes the ability to add the event to your calendar and a "community kit" with borders to put around your picture on social media.



We have been collecting everything we know about the RTX 3080, 3090 and other rumored Ampere cards, so you can click on that link to get the lowdown on what to expect.



