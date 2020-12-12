Cyberpunk 2077 Has Enhanced Features in Compatibility Mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X & S

While we don't have the official next-gen console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 just yet, that hasn't stopped CD Projekt Red, Sony, and Microsoft from adding a few extra graphical features to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and S consoles when you run Cyberpunk 2077 in compatibility mode. Digital Foundry found out in its next-gen console review that the PS5 received a 60 fps cap while Xbox Series X gets some extra graphical enhancements, even on the series S.

The enhancements to the Playstation 5 are pretty self-explanatory: If you load up the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5, the game will detect it is running on the next-gen console and will automatically switch the frame rate cap to 60 fps. Besides that, Digital Foundry believes you get the same graphical settings as the PS4 Pro.

The Xbox Series X meanwhile receives a few graphical enhancements and inherits the same Quality and Performance modes from the Xbox One consoles. If you run the Series X in quality mode, limiting frame rates to 30 fps, you will receive ambient occlusion and a much higher NPC population in Night City.

The Xbox Series S sits in a weird middle ground between the Series X and PS5. The Series S has a 30 fps frame cap, but with that cap, you receive ambient occlusion for extra graphical oomph.

It's nice to see some extra enhancements were implemented into the next-gen consoles while we wait for the official PS5/Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 coming out next year. If you're wondering about performance, it's very playable on the new consoles, thanks to the new Zen 2/RDNA2 SOC and high-speed NVMe storage. That means you won't have to worry about frame rates tanking like on the PS4 and Xbox One. If you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on something that isn't a PC, the next-gen consoles will offer a good gaming experience, even in compatibility mode.