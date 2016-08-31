Trending

Acer Announces One Liter Revo Base Mini PC With 'Core i7'



Acer announced a new and more powerful PC in its Revo Base product line, the Revo Base Mini. This system has several advancements over the existing Revo Base PCs, but it appears that it’s not compatible with existing Revo Base accessories.

Although the Revo Base Mini is called “mini,” it is actually almost the exact same size as Acer’s existing M1-601-UR51 system. The M1-601-UR51 measures 134.62 x 134.62 x 55.88 mm (LxWxH), whereas the Revo Base Mini is slightly larger at 140 x 140 x 53 mm (LxWxH). Both systems have a volume of one liter, so this difference in size is likely due to the Mini’s more rounded external case.

“With digital content delivery becoming the norm, a compact home entertainment hub offers users the convenience and storage space that laptops or tablets just can’t offer,” said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The Revo Base is designed as a dedicated entertainment, browsing and content-serving device that addresses the performance and expandability needs of today’s consumers, while also taking into consideration the space constraints of modern living rooms,” he added.

The real advantage inherent in the Revo Base Mini is that it will come with up to a "Core i7" processor. In comparison, the M1-601-UR51 has just a dual-core Atom Braswell N3050 CPU, and the fastest Revo Base system comes with a mobile dual-core 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6200U processor.

Due to the compact form factor and limited 65 W PSU, it is likely that Acer used either mobile or ultra-low power Skylake or Kaby Lake processors in the Revo Base Mini. Graphics processing is handled by the CPU’s Intel HD iGPU.

The system will also come with up to 8 GB of SO-DIMM DDR3L. For storage options, you can employ up to a 2 TB HDD, or you can configure one with a 256 GB SSD. The system is designed to give you easy access to both the RAM and storage so that you can upgrade either.

It isn’t clear if the Revo Base Mini will be compatible with the various other Revo Base accessories, such as the storage attachments. There are no contacts visible on the top of the system, and due to its unique design, it appears that the Revo Base Mini is intended to be used as a standalone device.

Around the Revo Base Mini’s exterior are a number of connectors, including an HDMI port, DisplayPort, an RJ-45 header, an SD Card slot and four USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 ports. The system also comes with built-in 802.11AC wireless networking.

Acer plans to launch the Revo Base Mini in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2017 with a starting price of 429. There is currently no word on U.S. availability or pricing.

Acer Revo Build PCs
SystemRevo Base MiniM1-601-UR51M1-601-UR52M2-601-UR61
CPUUp To Core i7Intel Celeron Braswell N3050, Dual-CoreIntel Celeron Braswell N3700 Quad-coreIntel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6200U, Dual-Core
Clock SpeedDepends On CPU1.6 GHz1.6 GHz2.3 GHz
RAM CapacityUp To 8 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GB
RAM TypeDDR3L SDRAMDDR3L SDRAMDDR3L SDRAMDDR4 SDRAM
StorageUp To 2 TB HDD or 256 GB SSD32 GBUp To 1 TB HDDUp To 1 TB HDD
NetworkingLANWireless 802.11acLANWireless 802.11acLANWireless 802.11acLANWireless 802.11ac
BluetoothN/ABluetooth 4.0+LEYesBluetooth 4.0+LE
PortsHDMIDisplayPort4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)Combo Audio-JackSD Card SlotHDMI3 x USB 3.0Audio Line OutHDMI3 x USB 3.0Audio Line OutHDMIDisplayPort3 x USB 3.0Audio Line Out
Power Supply65 W65 W65 W65 W
Dimensions140 x 140 x 53 mm (L x W x H)134.62 x 134.62 x 55.88 mm (L x W x H)134.62 x 134.62 x 55.88 mm (L x W x H)134.62 x 134.62 x 55.88 mm (L x W x H)
Volume1 Liter1 Liter1 Liter1 Liter
MSRPN/A$179.99$279.99$499.99
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Brian_R170 01 September 2016 07:44
    Looks like Acer just took a reference NUC and put a different plastic skin around the enclosure, but I did notice that the USB are all 3.1, whereas the reference NUC are currently 3.0. They don't say whether the HDMI is 1.4 or 2.0, so I assume it's still 1.4, and DDR3L is a bit of a let-down. Also, it's a bit hard to believe the RAM is limited to 8GB and there is no Bluetooth, but maybe that is just an error/omission in the preliminary specs?
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 01 September 2016 23:07
    18529949 said:
    Looks like Acer just took a reference NUC and put a different plastic skin around the enclosure, but I did notice that the USB are all 3.1, whereas the reference NUC are currently 3.0. They don't say whether the HDMI is 1.4 or 2.0, so I assume it's still 1.4, and DDR3L is a bit of a let-down. Also, it's a bit hard to believe the RAM is limited to 8GB and there is no Bluetooth, but maybe that is just an error/omission in the preliminary specs?

    It has USB 3.1 Gen 1, so it is actually the same as USB 3.0. OEMs just call it that way as an advertising tactic.

    As for the 8 GB RAM limitation, I believe that is just the max the system can come with from Acer. It could be the hard limit of the system, but Acer wasn't clear about it. They also didn't say if it has Bluetooth or not. It probably does, but I can't say for sure.
    Reply
  • shawhom 09 September 2016 06:49
    looks like copy from HP mini PC
    Reply