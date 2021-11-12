Process Lasso Now Supports Intel Alder Lake CPUs, Could Address Performance Issues

Process Lasso has just been updated to version 10.4, adding support for Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake processors that now lead our list of Best CPUs for gaming, as well as CPU sets. This makes Process Lasso one of the first third-party apps that enable user control of core prioritization with Alder Lake, which will help to address some of the teething issues we've seen with Windows and the new hybrid CPU architecture — especially Windows 10. You can download Process Lasso here.

Besides Alder Lake support, Process Lasso also now supports CPU Sets. Sets can be seen as both a weaker version of CPU affinity, as well as a more optimized version. CPU Sets suggest to the operating system which cores to use for a specific application, which has advantages over using CPU affinity that forces thread scheduling policies without question.

According to Microsoft, CPU sets were made for OS power management systems, so those systems run well without CPU affinity causing problems.

Process Lasso -- combined with CPU sets, could be one of the best tools you can get for Alder Lake CPUs. The x86 hybrid architecture is new, and we've seen plenty of issues with existing software. This is particularly true of Windows 10, which doesn't fully support Intel's hybrid strategy.

With Process Lasso, it's possible to control which cores are used to run a specific application. For instance, if you want to run a game on the P cores to circumvent issues with anti-cheat, Process Lasso can allow you to do that.

Process Lasso comes in both a free and a pro version which can be had for $24.95. There's also a server version if you need to run it on machines equipped with Windows Server operating systems.