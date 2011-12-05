Report: AMD Stops Shipping Phenom II and Athlon II CPUs

According to a post over at Nordic Hardware, only one CPU of the lineup is still shipping. We were not able to confirm the report, which is based on an unknown information source, but we do know that there are still plenty of Athlon II and Phenom II processors in the channel and we hear that vendors have sufficient supply for the Christmas season.

Nordic Hardware states that no more Athlons and Phenoms are sent into the market, with the exception of the 3.0 GHz Phenom II X4 960T.

If the report is accurate, the transition of GlobalFoundries' Fab 1 in Dresden may the reason that shipments of the Phenom II and Athlon II have been stopped. It is obvious that AMD is moving toward higher margin products such as Llano, which are selling like hotcakes right now.

However, if you are looking for a cheap CPU upgrade, this may be the time to look for one of AMD's processors. Phenom II X6 processors are currently selling from about $138, while X4 CPUs are retailing for as little as $80.