Watch AMD's DirectX Raytracing Demo on Future RDNA 2 GPU

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Nvidia has been the exclusive maker of hardware-accelerated ray tracing graphics, and we've all been waiting for AMD to join the party. That's not quite happening today, but with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 supporting the technology on RDNA 2 hardware, it's only a matter of time before we start seeing RDNA 2 hardware for PCs. In light of that, AMD released a one minute tech demo of what this may look like on its upcoming graphics architecture.
The demo is made possible by the new DirectX 12 Ultimate API, which, among other features, adds support for DirectX Raytracing 1.1 in the DXR API. Currently only Nvidia's GPUs support the API, but that will change when AMD's RDNA 2 graphics cards land in the consumer market.
Say of the demo what you will. We don't think it's the kind of art that we'd like to see in a game, because frankly... Mirror mirror on the wall...
However, the sheer abundance of mirrors, glass, polished metals, and other reflective surfaces do make for a very demanding tech demo. As developers, you can optimize all you want, but having that many reflective surfaces in a scene and smoothly running raytracing on it is an accomplishment to be proud of.
The demo does appear to run slightly choppy, though. We downloaded the video and slowly clicked through it, counting a framerate of around 26 FPS, with most frames (on the 1080p60 file) being repeated two or three times, sometimes more. That explains the stutter, but we're not sure whether it's because of the demo being very complex (AMD provided a lengthy list of all the ray tracing graphics effects being used), or if the hardware is running slower than we'll see in final GPUs, or perhaps YouTube is throttling image quality to preserve internet bandwidth during the current Coronavirus outbreak.
One thing we have learned from Nvidia's attempts to promote ray tracing over the past 18 months: It's very hard to come up with a 'must have' use case for the technology that doesn't tank performance on lesser GPUs.
We're excited to see what the next-generation of graphics hardware has in store for us with regards to raytracing. Hopefully, it will meet the expectations that were set two years ago, not only in graphical fidelity, but also in terms of performance.
I doubt it. If anything, the reduced framerates when raytracing will likely reduce demand over the PCIe bus, unless perhaps AMD is doing something like offloading a major part of the raytracing workload to the CPU, and transferring a lot of additional data in the process. Indications are that graphics cards are not coming close to the performance limitations of a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot though, and probably won't be for some years to come.
Perfectly reflective surfaces aren't hugely taxing actually. One ray in, one ray out. When a ray spawns multiple secondary rays upon hit a surface that's when it gets hard. If the hardware is only capable of doing what's shown in this demo, then it's decidedly inferior to RTX.
The words you are looking for is Raytracing in hardware.
I seriously doubt bandwidth is an issue here.
And of course, this demo doesn't seem to have been done by a big game developer or anything. The art and animations in general have a somewhat budget, tech-demo feel to them, even compared to something like the recent 3DMark demos, so things will likely look a lot more impressive in the hands of skilled developers with larger budgets to work with.
Given the pressure on price, it wouldn't be unreasonable for Microsoft to support just the obvious and forego the more subtle. Puddles! Woohoo!
It was a good demo and technically superior to NVIDIA's Star Wars demo.
HOWEVER it wasn't as neat, subtle, or balanced in it's presentation.
The objective of ray tracing is NOT to show horsepower with everything being a mirror, but to make things more realistic with caustics, shadows, ambients, refraction, and some reflective surfaces.
The Nvidia's Star Wars demo was close to photorealistic. This demo, meanwhile, proves the assertion that ray-tracing with primary rays alone is practically rendering.