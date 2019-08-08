AMD EPYC Rome's Competitive Prices Listed at Newegg

Popular U.S. retailer Newegg has listed the brand new second-generation EPYC Rome processors, which AMD revealed yesterday. The core-heavy EPYC 7002-series server CPUs are currently listed as out of stock. But Newegg's listing offers us insight on pricing.

(Image credit: Newegg)

By the sheer number of EPYC Rome parts, it's evident that AMD plans to battle Intel on every segment of the enterprise market. We see entry-level EPYC chips starting at eight cores, in-between models ranging from 12 to 48 cores and the flagship SKUs at a whopping 64 cores. Although AMD was keen to show off EPYC Rome's very attractive attributes at the launch event yesterday, the chipmaker didn't reveal the official pricing for the processors.

EPYC Rome Specs and Prices

EPYC Rome SKUs Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Newegg Price 7742 64 / 128 2.25 / 3.4 256 225 $7,219.99 7702 64 / 128 2.0 / 3.35 256 200 $6,649.99 7642 48 / 96 2.3 / 3.2 256 225 $4,969.99 7552 48 / 96 2.2 / 3.3 192 200 $4,189.99 7542 32 / 64 2.9 / 3.4 128 225 $3,529.99 7502 32 / 64 2.5 / 3.35 128 180 $2,699.99 7452 32 / 64 2.35 / 3.35 128 155 $2,099.99 7402 24 / 48 2.8 / 3.35 128 180 $1,849.99 7352 24 / 48 2.3 / 3.2 128 155 $1,399.99 7302 16 / 32 3.0 / 3.3 128 155 $1,019.99 7282 16 / 32 2.8 / 3.2 64 120 $674.99 7272 12 / 24 2.6 / 3.2 64 120 $649.99 7262 8 / 16 3.2 / 3.4 128 155 $599.99 7252 8 / 16 3.1 / 3.2 64 120 $499.99 Single-Socket SKUs 7702P 64 / 128 2.0 / 3.35 256 200 $4,599.99 7502P 32 / 64 2.5 / 3.35 128 180 $2,399.99 7402P 24 / 48 2.8 / 3.35 128 180 $1,299.99 7302P 16 / 32 3.0 / 3.3 128 155 $859.99 7232P 8 / 16 2.8 / 3.2 32 120 $469.99

Although Newegg's listings could just be placeholders, they do present us with a general idea of what we can expect in terms of pricing. The entry-level EPYC chips start at eight cores and are priced between $470 and $600. The 16-core models start at $675 and go up to $1,020, while the 24-core chips vary between $1,400 and $1,850. The 32-core parts cost between $2,100 and $3,530, and the 48-core SKUs have price tags between $4,190 and $4,970. As for the flagship 64-core models, Newegg listed them between $6,650 and $7,220 . Many would agree that pricing is extremely competitive. Where else would you get a 64-core enterprise-grade processor for under $10,000?

AMD has already shaken up the mainstream market with its Ryzen 3000-series processors. With these prices, the chipmaker will undoubtedly do the same in the enterprise market with EPYC Rome. We've reached out to Newegg to find out when it's expected to have the new EPYC chips in stock, and we'll update this article if the retailer gets back to us.