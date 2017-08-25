Trending

AMD Releases New Driver Ahead Of 'Destiny 2' Beta

AMD is also coming out with a new driver today—Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition version 17.8.2—to prepare users for the upcoming Destiny 2 beta next week. The driver also provides additional performance upgrades for two other titles.

Compared to the previous driver, the new software boasts a 4% improvement in performance in Codemasters’ F1 2017, but only on Radeon RX Vega 64 GPUs. The same stipulation goes for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which has an 18% performance improvement delta.

As always, the release of a new driver comes with fixes for multiple issues. However, there are still some lingering problems that might affect usage. Take a look at the list below to see if you noticed any of the listed issues on your PC after installation.

Fixed IssuesDisplay may blank or go black after install upgrade with Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products.Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states on Radeon RX Vega series graphics.Unable to create Eyefinity configurations through the Eyefinity Advanced Setup option.Known IssuesMouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background. GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

You can read the driver’s full release note on AMD’s website. You can also visit the company’s driver page to download the new software.

8 Comments
  • phenomiix6 25 August 2017 20:00
    With 17.8.1 and 17.8.2 I lose at least 20-25 FPS on average in PUBG with my RX 570 compared to the pre-Vega drivers. Only thing they fix for me is MSI Afterburner. Staying on 17.6.2 for now.
    Reply
  • Josh_killaknott27 25 August 2017 22:04
    idk the whole day one release of a miner oriented driver for the Vega64 REALLY turned me off AMD and ive used their stuff 95% of the time since 2007, really the icing on the cake is no Win8.1 support, some of us just dont want 10 and it doesnt make sense that AMD supports 7 still and not 8.1.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 26 August 2017 05:19
    @phenomiix6 did you mean 17.7.2 or did you really mean 17.6.2 just curious if I can gain some fps in pugb if I revert back to 17.6.2 instead of 17.7.2?
    Reply
  • phenomiix6 26 August 2017 09:16
    @DEREKA_C: 17.6.2. 17.7.2 breaks MSI Afterburner (at least for me and everyone I know who owns RX 5xx GPUs).
    Reply
  • phenomiix6 26 August 2017 09:19
    @DEREKA_C: but you might get the same FPS with either driver, I can't really tell - I didn't even test games with 17.7.2 when I saw that Afterburner wasn't working anymore (it runs but is unable to change clocks and voltages).
    Reply
  • alextheblue 26 August 2017 23:33
    20104146 said:
    idk the whole day one release of a miner oriented driver for the Vega64 REALLY turned me off AMD and ive used their stuff 95% of the time since 2007, really the icing on the cake is no Win8.1 support, some of us just dont want 10 and it doesnt make sense that AMD supports 7 still and not 8.1.
    IMHO W10 is (and has been at least since AU) a straight improvement over 8.1 on anything but a touch-focused device like a tablet. Even on a tablet W10 is still better *overall* with Tablet mode and CU. I can almost understand Windows 98, I mean XP, I mean Windows 7 diehards. But running 8.x for a gaming machine, don't be shocked if it isn't well supported in the coming years. AMD wouldn't have dropped support if there was a substantial userbase on 8.1 running their latest GPUs.
    Reply
  • wifiburger 27 August 2017 11:49
    yeah not sure i care, no way they will catch up to 10 series drivers from Nvidia !
    Reply
  • derekullo 27 August 2017 21:52
    No one chooses to run Windows 8.1.

    It's more of a curse.
    Reply