AMD CEO Lisa Su Is Computex's First Ever Pre-Show Keynote Speaker

(Image credit: AMD)

Computex organizer Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced today that AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su would give the keynote speech at Computex 2019 on May 27. The announcement didn't specify what Su plans to announce, but it did say the keynote will be titled "The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing," so we suspect that she won't be there to talk about what AMD has planned for FreeSync 2 HDR.

"Dr. Lisa Su received a special invitation to share insights about the next generation of high-performance computing," TAITRA president and CEO Walter Yeh said in the announcement. "We look forward to her participation attracting more companies to participate in Computex, bringing the latest industry insights, and jointly sharing the infinite possibilities of the technology ecosystem on this global stage."

Inviting Su to give the keynote speech at a conference like Computex would already be a pretty big "win" for Computex. The victory is made even more remarkable because this is the first time TAITRA has asked the CEO of another company to give a keynote speech at the pre-show press conference. It's common at other events, though, and Yeh said the addition of a keynote speech is meant to help Computex advance with the times.

"I am honored to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products," Su said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "With our partners, we will tell the story of how leading-edge technologies and an open ecosystem are driving an inflection point in computing and industry innovation and positively impacting several important markets."

The press release states "The latest AMD products released include the world’s first 7nm gaming GPU–AMD Radeon VII and first 7nm datacenter GPU, AMD Radeon Instinct MI60. Upcoming products include 7nm AMD EPYC datacenter processors, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors and graphics cards based on the next-generation 'Navi' architecture – all of which are designed to create exceptional experiences for gamers and creators as well as help solve many of the toughest challenges in our lives."

But neither Yeh nor Su offered more details about what AMD plans to reveal at the trade show. This is the most information we were offered: "During the CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su and other high-profile guests will highlight new details of upcoming products and showcase how the industry is building a new high-performance computing ecosystem that will push technology to the next level." It would be hard for that to be less specific.

We'll find out soon enough--the 2019 Computex International Press Conference & CEO Keynote is set for May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Taipei International Convention Center. The event proper runs from May 28 to June 1. The event is said to be hosting 1,685 exhibitors in 5,508 booths with focuses ranging from gaming and virtual reality to artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. More information is available on the conference website.