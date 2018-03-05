AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.1 Is Ready For ‘FFXV,’ ‘Warhammer’

AMD released a new version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition that adds day-one support for a pair of upcoming AAA games.

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.1 will support Final Fantasy XV and Warhammer: Vermintide II when the games arrive on March 6 and 8, respectively. AMD was able to push out support for the new titles right before they launch, joining Nvidia (which released a compatible driver last week) at the driver support party. The new Radeon driver also improves performance in DOTA 2, with up to 6% faster framerates (over the previously available 17.12.1 driver) using RX 580 graphics cards at 3840 x 2160.

Several fixes are also included with the updated software, including intermittent hangs and crashes in Sea of Thieves, texture flickering on trees or hills using multi-GPU enabled systems in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and color corruption when changing some game settings with a multi-GPU setup in World of Tanks. The driver also corrected an issue in Radeon Chill where hotkeys would fail to reset when the settings were restored to default.

You can download the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.1 at AMD’s website.