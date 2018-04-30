AMD Greets Windows 10 Update With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1

AMD released a new version of its graphics driver, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1, to greet the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Microsoft announced last year that it planned to support Windows 10 with twice-annual updates set to arrive in the spring and fall. (Hence the release of the Creators Update and then the Fall Creators Update.) The first of this year's updates debuted today, and because Microsoft technically squeezed it into the end of the month, it's been given the Windows 10 April 2018 Update instead of something catchier or shorter.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update hasn't reached everyone yet--Microsoft is staggering the release, much like it did with both of the Creators Updates--but enthusiasts are bound to start installing the company's latest-and-greatest as soon as possible. That's sure to create problems with hardware, software, and everything in between, which is why AMD prepped the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1 for release today.

But that doesn't mean support for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update is the only thing included in this driver. It also boasts...

Fixed IssuesWater textures may not render or may appear to be missing in World of Final Fantasy™.Stellaris™ may experience an application hang on loading screens.Call of Duty™: World War II may experience corruption during gameplay on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.The Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature may fail to record in some gaming applications unless desktop recording is enabled.Sea of Thieves™ may experience flickering in some game menus on multi GPU enabled system configurations.Known IssuesRise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an application hang when launched using DirectX®12 API.World of Tanks™ may experience minor corruption on ground textures.Eyefinity settings may not retain after Radeon Software update.Radeon Overlay may not show all available features when some games are run in borderless fullscreen mode.The Witcher™ 3: Wild Hunt may experience stuttering during gameplay.Destiny™2 may experience increasing load time durations when the game is run for extended periods of time.Some DirectX®9 games or applications may experience a hang or system instability when being run on multi GPU system configurations utilizing four GPUs.Netflix™ playback through a web browser may experience corruption or hangs when using multi GPU enabled system configurations with Radeon RX 400 series or Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

You can find out more about Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1 in the driver's release notes, where you'll also find download links.