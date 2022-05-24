AMD's 16-Core Ryzen 7000 CPU Hits 5.5 GHz On Several Threads In Gaming Demo

In a recent live stream by PCWorld, (opens in new tab) AMD's Direct of Technical Marketing Robert Hallock discussed full details about the Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) chip that the chipmaker used in a recent Computex 2022 gaming demo. According to Hallock, the 16-core Zen 4 processor, which should be the Ryzen 9 7950X, operated at the peak boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz on several threads without any overclocking or sub-ambient coolers. The chip was running completely stock and boosting up to 5.5 GHz naturally.

To quickly recap, AMD ran a gaming demo of a prototype 16-core Ryzen 7000 CPU at the end of its Computex 2022 presentation. (opens in new tab) The chip ran Ghostwire: Toyko smoothly, a recently released title, and easily boosted to 5.5 GHz. However, at the time, AMD did not disclose any details about the test system until now.

But thankfully, we now know that 5.5 GHz will be a more realistic clock speed target for Ryzen 7000 processors. Furthermore, Hallock confirms that AMD didn't use any fancy shenanigans with the Zen 4 demo. Instead, the test bench consisted of a reference AMD AM5 motherboard and a consumer-based Asetek 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler.

Hallock reported the Ryzen 7000 prototype dated back to April and the 16-core chip 5.5 GHz with its "out-of-the-box" configuration with no overclocking involved. The processor specifically fluctuated between 5.2 GHz to 5.5 GHz in Ghostwire: Tokyo. It is excellent news for Ryzen 7000; AMD is very confident in Zen 4's capability to operate well above 5 GHz without additional overclocking intervention. The actual boost clock speed will depend on the game and application, though.

The AM5 socket is compatible with AM4 coolers. Therefore, AMD owners don't have to invest in a new cooling solution. However, with AM5, AMD has increased the socket power (PPT) to 170W, where it was previously 142W on AM4. Therefore, Zen 4 chips should max out at 125W, which would only represent a 20W increase over AMD's existing Zen 3 105W SKUs, such as the Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 5800X.

While AMD recently lifted the curtains on Zen 4, the next-generation processors won't debut until this Fall.