Amped Wireless Designed Titan-EX Wi-Fi Extender For Large Home Coverage

Amped Wireless announced that its new Titan-EX High Power AC 1900 Wi-Fi range extender is available for order. According to the company's website, the Titan-EX is Amped Wireless's most powerful range extender released to date, offering up to 14,000 sq. ft. of household coverage and providing speeds up to 600 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz.

The Titan-EX is the second product in Amped Wireless's new Titan series of AC1900 Wi-Fi products, and it comes equipped with a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 14 high-powered amplifiers, 4 high-gain antennas, and 5 gigabit Ethernet ports. Designed to maximize coverage, the company touted its new Wi-Fi extender as an ideal solution for large homes with multiple users accessing the Internet at the same time.

Just like its router counterpart, the Titan High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Router, the Titan-EX High Power AC1900 Range Extender features Amped Wireless's 4 Antenna-Rx technology. By combining four high-gain 5dBi antennas, three transmitters and four receivers, the Antenna-Rx system delivers a blanket of Wi-Fi coverage that can span a large house.

Finding the right location to install the Titan-EX is simplified using the extender's Signal Strength LED indicator located on the device. By indicating the signal strength between the range extender and router, the signal strength indicator lets the user know if the current position of the range extender is the optimal place for proper coverage and performance.

As with any Amped Wireless product, a user can also get a Wi-Fi Analyzer Tool App for Android and Windows devices that helps analyze and optimize home Wi-Fi networks. The app gives the user a read of the network's speed, strength and usage, and also scans each channel for interference levels and suggests an optimal channel. It also provides real-time data on, for example, the network's current speed and security. Unfortunately, due to Apple's regulations, the app is unavailable for iOS devices.

The Titan-EX High Power AC 1900 Ranger Extender is available now for order at the vendor's website for $189.99. It will also be available at major brick-and-mortar and online retailers later in the month.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.