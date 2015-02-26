Archos Revealing 50 Oxygen Plus Smartphone, More At MWC 2015 Next Week

Just days before Mobile World Congress 2015 kicks off in Barcelona, Archos has introduced a new Android-based 3G smartphone that will be showcased during the event next week. Called the Archos 50 Oxygen Plus, the smartphone will measure 0.29-inches thick and sport a price tag that won't break the bank.

The upcoming phone will have a 5-inch IPS LED-lit screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Backing this screen will be a Mediatek MT6592 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, a Mali 450MP4 GPU, 1 GB of RAM and a 200 mAh Li-ion battery. The device will also provide 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD card reader for up to 128 GB of extra storage.

The specifications also show that the phone will come packed with Micro SIM and Nano SIM card slots, meaning the phone is capable of supporting two mobile services simultaneously. There will also be an 8 MP camera with flash on the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, and it runs Android 4.4 "KitKat."

"Archos will continue expanding its range of smartphones by unveiling a 4G version of the Archos 50 Oxygen Plus in June 2015," read the company's press release. "The updated 4G version will feature Android Lollipop and will be powered by a 4G Octo-Core MT6752 processor for even more speed and performance."

In addition to the Archos 50 Oxygen Plus, the company will also showcase the Archos 52 Platinum, the Archos 59 Xeon and the Archos 62 Xeon during Mobile World Congress 2015 (pdf). All three will be powered by a Mediatek MT6582 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz and feature 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and support for dual SIM cards.

The Archos 52 Platinum will have a 5.25-inch IPS screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution, while the Archos 59 Xenon will have a 5.9-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 720 resolution. The Archos 62 Xeon is the largest of the trio, packing a 6.27-inch IPS screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution.

In addition to those specs, all three will have an 8 MP camera with flash on the back and a 2 MP camera on the front, save for the 62 Xeon, which will have a 5 MP camera on the front. All three will also sport Android 4.4 KitKat, meaning users will have access to Google's popular services including Google Play, Google Maps and more. The phones will also have Archos' proprietary Media Center apps pre-installed.

As for pricing, the super-thin Archos 50 Oxygen Plus will cost a mere $199 when it hits the smartphone market next month. The Archos 59 Xeon will cost $145, the Archos 52 Platinum will cost $158, and the Archos 62 Xeon will cost $170. These prices are as-is, meaning the phones will be unlocked -- there's no subsidizing going on with these devices.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.