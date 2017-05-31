ASRock Gives AMD Ryzen Mini-ITX Treatment, Launches X370 Gaming ITX/ac

ASRock has introduced a miniature motherboard for AMD Ryzen microprocessors, one of a few platforms of such kind in the industry. Despite being very small, the X370 Gaming ITX/ac offers everything that a fairly powerful gaming system might require, and its price is not too high.
The ASRock X370 Gaming ITX/ac is based on the AMD X370 chipset and supports all currently available processors in the AM4 form-factor, including A-series APUs as well as all Ryzen CPUs. The motherboard has a digital eight-phase VRM for the CPU designed to guarantee clean power supply (stability, overclocking potential, etc.). According to ASRock, the mainboard can handle DDR4-3200+ memory (assuming that particular modules work well with AMD Ryzen processors). The new platform has two memory slots in total.
Like many other motherboards in the Mini-ITX form-factor, the X370 Gaming ITX/ac has one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one M.2 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA SSDs, and four SATA ports. What is a bit ironic is that the mainboard uses GbE and 802.11ac Wi-Fi controllers from Intel. As for other I/O, everything seems to be pretty standard here: the motherboard has two HDMI outputs, five USB 2.0 ports, six USB 3.0 headers (including one Type-C) as well as a 7.1-channel audio powered by Realtek ALC1220 codec with Creative’s Sound Blaster Cinema 3 enhancing software.
At present, the ASRock X370 Gaming ITX/ac has only one direct rival, the Biostar Racing X370GTN introduced earlier this year. The Racing X370GTN does not have Wi-Fi support, but it has two USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) headers, including one Type-C. Meanwhile, the X370 Gaming ITX/ac seems to have a more advanced VRM for those looking forward overclocking capabilities.
The ASRock X370 Gaming ITX/ac will be available in the coming weeks for $150 – $160, according to the manufacturer. Keep in mind that since there are only two AMD X370-based Mini-ITX motherboards announced so far and small form-factor systems are gaining traction, demand for the X370 Gaming ITX/ac will be very high. That said, expect some overpricing from select retailers.
|ASRock's Mini-ITX Motherboard for AMD Ryzen
|X370 Gaming ITX/ac
|CPU Support
|CPUs in AM4 form-factorAMD Ryzen and AMD A-series APUs
|Graphics
|PCIe 3.0 x16, or integrated in case of APUs
|Chipset
|AMD X370
|Memory
|2 x DDR4 DIMM slots
|Ethernet
|2 × Intel GbE controllers
|Display Outputs
|HDMI and DP for APUs
|Storage
|4 × SATA 6 Gbps1 × M.2 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)
|Audio
|Realtek ALC12207.1 channel audioCreative’s Sound Blaster Cinema 3 enhancing software
|USB
|5 × USB 3.0 Type-A1 × USB 3.0 Type-C5 × USB 2.0
|Other I/O
|unknown
|Form-Factor
|Mini-ITX
|MSRP
|$150 ~ $160
This post was written by Anton Shilov.