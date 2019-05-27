Trending

Hands-On With Asus' AMD X570 Motherboards: From TUF to Crosshair VIII

Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With AMD’s Ryzen 3000 processors getting official today, alongside the new PCIe 4-packing X570 chipset, you can expect an onslaught of new motherboards to support the platform. We already went hands-on with MSI’s X570 boards, and now it’s time to take a close look at what Asus has to offer.

At an event here at Computex, the company showed off 12 new boards, across four different series, from the flagship Crosshair VIII, to TUF gaming, as well as a workstation-focused X-570-ACE model that includes support for ECC memory and extra management features.

ROG Crosshair VIII Series

Starting off with the flagship enthusiast and gaming boards, Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula is liquid-cooling ready and wrapped in armor, with reflective RGB accents.

Stepping down to the Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi), we see a board without the built-in liquid-cooling options, but still plenty of armor encasing the slots, and lots of RGB lighting.

The Crosshair VIII Impact comes in the not-so-common mini-DTX form factor (think mini-ITX, but longer to make room for an extra slot), designed to deliver the features and power needed for AMD’s latest CPUs, in a comparatively compact size of 8 × 6.7 inches (203 × 170 mm).

Model Name ROG Crosshair VIII FormulaROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) ROG Crosshair VIII HeroROG Crosshair VIII Impact
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset
Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)Mini-DTX (8.0" x 6.7" in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB2 DDR4/ 64 GB
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x41 @ x16
PCIe 4.0 x1 1 @ x41 @ x41 @ x4N/A
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s8884
M.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector1111
USB 3.2 Gen 27 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back7 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back7 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back5 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 4444
NetworkingGigabit EthernetAquantia 5G LAN Intel I211ATRealtek® 2.5G LAN Intel® I211ATRealtek® 2.5G LAN Intel® I211ATLAN Intel I211AT
WirelessIntel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0Intel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0N/AIntel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0
AudioSupremeFX S1220SupremeFX S1220SupremeFX S1220SupremeFX S1220

ROG Strix and TUF Gaming Series


Asus’s ROG Strix lineup loses some of the Crosshair’s bells and whistles (and armor) in favor of a focus on performance and visual style. The Strix X570-E and Strix X570-F boards are both full-size ATX models, while the X570-I (pictured Above) is a Mini-ITX model that Asus lovingly refers to as a “tiny terror” in its press materials. Given how few compact X370 and X470 boards have been available in the past, it’s nice to see Asus offering up a compact X570 model right out of the Ryzen 3000 launch gate.

With its focus on key gaming features, reliability, and rugged-looking design, the TUF Gaminng X570 lineup thus far includes just one board in two variations: TUF Gaming X570-Plus and TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi. Asus points out that despite their lower-end position in the product stack, these boards feature digital VRMs, and TUF capacitors with a 20%-higher heat tolerance to help with overclocking and reliable performance.

Model Name ROG Strix X570-E GamingROG Strix X570-F GamingROG Strix X570-I GamingTUF GAMING X570-Plus (WI-FI)TUF GAMING X570-Plus 
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset
Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x4
PCIe 4.0 x1 22N/A23
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s88488
M.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector11000
USB 3.2 Gen 27 x Type-A at back1 x Type-C at back3 x Type-A at back1 x Type-C at back3 x Type-A at back1 x Type-C at back2 x Type-A at back1 x Type-C at back2 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back2 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back2 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back2 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back2 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back2 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 44244
NetworkingGigabit EthernetRealtek 2.5G LANIntel® I211ATIntel I211ATIntel I211ATRealtek L8200ARealtek L8200A
WirelessIntel Wireless-AX2002 x 2 Wi-Fi 6(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) withMU-MIMO supportsdual frequencyband 2.4/5GHzBluetooth v5.0N/AIntel Wireless-AX2002 x 2 Wi-Fi 6(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) withMU-MIMO supportsdual frequencyband 2.4/5GHzBluetooth v5.0Intel Wireless-AX2002 x 2 Wi-Fi 6(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) withMU-MIMO supportsdual frequencyband 2.4/5GHzBluetooth v5.0N/A
AudioSupremeFX S1220ASupremeFX S1220ASupremeFX S1220ARealtek S1200ARealtek S1200A

X570 WS and Pro

Last up from Asus’ X570 line are a trio of boards with less of a specific focus on gaming or enthusiast features. Asus knows not everyone is into RGB lighting and aggressive gaming features, especially in the workplace.

The Asus Pro WS X570-ACE appeals to workstation users looking to buy into a more-affordable platform, by bringing together the chipset’s PCIe 4 bandwidth with ECC RAM support, and management features that the company says are more common in server-grade setups.


The Prime X570-Pro looks to be a premium all-around performance board with the familiar white-on-black design and a brushed-metal cooler over one of its M.2 slots.

Model Name Prim X570-ProPrime X570-PPro WS X570-ACE
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset
Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x4
PCIe 4.0 x1 33N/A
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s664
M.2/U.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4), 1x U.2
1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x2)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector100
USB 3.2 Gen 23 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back4 x Type-A at back4 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back 2 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 454
NetworkingGigabit EthernetIntel I211ATRealtek 8111HIntel I211AT
WirelessN/AN/AN/A
AudioCodecRealtek S1220ARealtek S1220ARealtek S1220A
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • prtskg 27 May 2019 08:29
    Good to see all boards having such good audio solution
    Reply
  • salgado18 27 May 2019 18:39
    Wonder what is the overclocking potential of each series. Does the TUF Gaming series overclock better than the Strix? Or is the difference only in other features, like premium audio?
    Reply
  • chemistu 28 May 2019 13:43
    mini-DTX? Near useless, won't fit most ITX cases. It will need a uATXat the minimum, so why not give me he uATX board I need?

    I have a Silverstone FT03 crying out for an x570 board just like it did for an X470, and no MB manufacturer made those either.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 28 May 2019 13:48
    Pricing is probably going to be insane, on that ITX board. :(
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 28 May 2019 18:32
    I hope someone does a passive chipset cooling solution. I really hate whiny small fans. Im sure its not to hard since 11 watts inst that much to cool.

    No mATX? I always felt like mATX is the perfect average gaming platform. Smaller form factor but still has two PCIE slots.
    Reply
  • fry178 22 July 2019 16:57
    @chemistu
    If they cant sell decent numbers on anything, they wont make it.
    No matter how much "we" want one or not..

    Just as any other company trying to make a profit.
    Not even talking about the fact that most might go for matx on low power/non gaming rigs anyway, meaning even less ppl interested in buying one.
    So far every time i looked at itx myself (no matter the platform/brands involved),
    pricing was way higher than going for top end stuff for matx.
    I mean i dont mind paying a bit more to get what i want/like,
    but like many others i wont waste another 30 to 50% more, just to have a "20%" smaller footprint (instead of spending it on lets say bigger gpu/cpu etc).


    @JamesSneed
    There are lots of brands making small fans with decent airflow while running completely silent.
    So unless you have heard it, inside a case with idle/low/med load, you have no clue if its noisy or not.
    And other components will affect it too. Running water to cool cpu and/or gpu and exhausting the heat outside (not dumping it inside the case), roughly gives you 30*C lower temps. Think the chipset fan will still rev up with that kind of difference for inside temps?!
    Reply