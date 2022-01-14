Asus and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Graphics Cards Listed at EEC

About a month ago, Tom's Hardware reported on hints that Nvidia and its partners would shortly introduce a GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of GDDR6X, and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6X. The former became official just three days ago, but the latter has mysteriously disappeared off the radar. However, a few hours ago Twitter leaker momomo_us spotted a new spate of EEC filings indicating that GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards with 16GB of GDDR6X are still being lined up by Nvidia's partners.

These early indicators of 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards to come are available on the EEC online database, with both Asus and Gigabyte entries dated January 11.

Keep in mind that EEC listings don't always correlate to released products. It is common for companies to list multiple EEC entries and for only a few to make it to market. Take the news with a pinch of salt until official confirmation is announced.

(Image credit: EEC)

The details suggest that Asus has RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Dual, Strix White, Strix Gaming, TUF Gaming, and Turbo (a blower design) models in gestation. There are some models that appear to be 'Advanced' and 'OC' versions, as well as regular models. This is quite a wide range of offerings from Asus, if they actually materialize, in contrast to the Gigabyte EEC submission.

(Image credit: Asus)

Picking through the submission to the EEC that appears to be from Gigabyte suggests there is just one-size-fits-all SKU on the way from this major PC components maker. A solitary "GV-N307TGAMING OC-16GD STEALTH" is listed in the document. However, this is still pretty interesting, as there are currently no Stealth GPUs listed on the Gigabyte website, so it looks like the start of a new premium product line. The stealthy name probably means it will sport large and quiet fans with 0dB mode, a black finish, and refrain from flashy RGB LEDs.

Our latest info about the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti points to a graphics card with the same core configuration as the existing RTX 3070 Ti (8GB model), using the same GDDR6X at 19 Gbps – but twice as much of it - it is as simple as that. With PC games demanding ever more memory for stutter-free performance, the introduction of a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti would be warmly welcomed, if pricing and distribution don't disappoint.

Tom's Hardware reviewed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) reference model in June 2021.